Alico, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Investor Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference, to be held virtually June 15-16, 2022.

The Company’s presentation will begin at 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Company will also be hosting virtual one-on-one and small group meetings. A live broadcast of the presentation will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.alicoinc.com.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

