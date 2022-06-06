RAADR Ambassador and Advisory Panel Member Larry “Bone Collector” Williams Featured in 2022 Netflix Film “Hustle” Produced by Adam Sandler and Lebron James

PHOENIX, AZ, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence, announced today that Larry “Bone Collector” Williams, the inaugural member of RAADR’s advisory panel, is featured in the 2022 film “Hustle” which is expected to begin airing on Netflix June 8, 2022. Mr. Williams attended Netflix’s “Hustle” world premier in Los Angeles on June 1, 2022. Adam Sandler, Lebron James and Queen Latifah were some of the celebrities that attended the world premiere.



Produced by Adam Sandler and Lebron James and directed by Jeremiah Zagar, the movie tells the story of a down and out ex-NBA player who recruits a player from overseas with a troubled past to play in the NBA. The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters on June 3, 2022, and on Netflix on June 8, 2022. The film features Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster and NBA Champion and TNT NBA Analyst Kenny “The Jet” Smith.

Larry Williams commented, “As a RAADR Ambassador I was extremely excited to work on the set of the new blockbuster hit movie ‘Hustle’, starring Adam Sandler, who is also a producer of this film alongside NBA Superstar Lebron James. This opportunity afforded me the privilege of learning more about some major actors/actresses and athletes regarding bullying and how it has affected their lives. A priority-goal of mine is to continue having conversations about the RAADR application in the pursuit of collaborating with influential people, companies and sponsors to get our tool downloaded in communities nationwide in hopes of possibly saving lives.”

About RAADR, Inc.

RAADR, Inc. publishes software and apps that protect children who use social media and the internet. Known as the "internet anti-bullying company", RAADR produces products that allow children, parents, and school districts to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior on the internet in real time. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real time alerts, facial recognition and site filtering, RAADR's apps determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim of stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. Parents love the facial recognition feature because in seconds, the app allows parents to upload the child's image and parents can be armed with one of the most powerful tools available to receive alerts each time their child's image appears on a social media site. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is the parenting app that helps parents and adults protect children by using AI artificial intelligence in real time monitoring on the internet and social media, will be released sometime in early February 2022. Bully RAADR, which arms the kids with RAADR's powerful suite of products, allows children to protect themselves and other kids from threatening and dangerous behavior on the internet and social media will be released by the fall of 2022. RAADR Inc. is committed to making our world and social media a safer and better place for kids and young adults.

Video:

Link: youtu.be/1juAWI14jgA

Media Contact:

Jacob Dimartino,

jacob.d@raadr.com