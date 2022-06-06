SEGA Chooses Qlik to Advance Popular Mobile Games with Data Analytics

TOKYO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® announced that it has helped SEGA Corporation to become more data-driven. The leading gaming company streamlined its mobile game business with Qlik Sense®, generating faster and deeper gamer insights to better engage with mobile phone gamers.



In recent years, SEGA has recognized the increasing importance of the mobile game business. To improve its mobile games, SEGA depends on data to continuously understand evolving gamer needs and enable business and development teams to make informed decisions. Analysts for each game title have to conduct complex analyses, spanning vast amounts of game data and external data from various sources, including social media and advertisements, to improve games.

Analysts generate many routine reports to fulfill these analytical requirements, which often require system engineers to create algorithms that incorporate new analytical indicators and external data. This manual approach made it difficult and time-consuming for analysts to gain insights flexibly and promptly.

SEGA introduced Qlik's solutions, including Qlik Sense, to bring in multiple data sources and automate the creation of routine reports. With Qlik, analysts can independently collect, process, and analyze the required data. They are also able to incorporate data from external sources without writing complex algorithms.

Analysts can now automatically generate 450 different reports, reducing the average analytics workload by 170 hours per game title. Qlik’s ability to integrate and standardize data frees up analysts’ time and allows them to focus on solving more complex tasks. They are also able to yield gamer insights more quickly, detect problems earlier, verify hypotheses, plan improvements, and change direction according to market trends.

“With Qlik, we free analysts from the routine work of preparing data reports and enable them to spend more time solving complex analysis challenges,” said Masaki Takeuchi, Section Manager of Business & Data Analysis Section, Business Planning Department, Game Contents & Service Business Division at SEGA. “By extracting better insights from more data sources faster, our employees can better understand market movements and evaluate game performance from multiple perspectives. We now have a data analytics environment where we can more actively work on the next big game hit."

"We are pleased to help SEGA conduct data analysis more efficiently, leading to new game insights,” said Hiroshi Imai, Country Manager of QlikTech Japan K.K. “Through Qlik’s Active Intelligence vision, SEGA can benefit from real-time information that triggers immediate actions, further developing SEGA's data-driven corporate culture for even more exciting games."

