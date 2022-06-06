EarnUp Ramps Up for Growth with the Strategic Expansion of its Executive Team

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarnUp, a San Francisco-based Fintech company offering intelligent payment and data solutions for the mortgage industry, announced the strategic expansion of its executive team to help accelerate EarnUp’s growth and support its mission to create a financial system that works for everyone by transforming the loan payment ecosystem into a key driver for achieving financial wellness.

The four new executive appointments are Michelle Scanlon as Chief People Officer, Aileen Casanave as General Counsel, Brad Woodcox as Vice President of Strategy and Operations, and Johnathan Flowers as Head of Marketing. The creation of C-level People and Legal roles will help retain and attract talent, and oversee regulatory compliance, respectively, as the Company grows. While the addition of a Strategy and Operations role, and a strong Marketing leader with demand generation experience, will help attract, adapt, and retain enterprise customers.

“Michelle, Aileen, Brad, and Johnathan bring with them decades of experience and their expertise will bolster our executive team as we drive the Company’s next round of growth together,” said Nadim Homsany, EarnUp co-founder and CEO. “Along with our trailblazing customers, EarnUp has already helped over one hundred thousand borrowers to simplify the mortgage payment experience. With our expanded executive team, we are well positioned to grow the number of lenders and servicers on our platform to reach and serve even more people.”

EarnUp’s four new leaders bring a wealth of experience with them:

Michelle Scanlon has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief People Officer. She will continue to drive people strategy and enhance the Company’s culture.



Michelle joined EarnUp in 2020, with more than 15 years of experience successfully leading global people and culture programs for high growth technology companies including Broadcom, Accela, Jiff, and HelloSign (a Dropbox Company). Over the last two years, Michelle has partnered with EarnUp’s leadership to achieve corporate objectives and drive the people strategy including recruiting top-talent, drive engagement and retention, foster diversity, equity and inclusion, and build a people first culture.





Aileen Casanave has been appointed as General Counsel. She will oversee and manage EarnUp’s legal and regulatory compliance matters.



Aileen has been General Counsel or has held senior legal positions at many Silicon Valley companies including Jiff, TIBCO, Sun Microsystems, and Lockheed Martin. She has 30+ years of legal and business experience in technology commercial transactions, regulatory compliance, intellectual property, and corporate governance. Aileen serves on the Board of Governors of University of San Francisco School of Law, is President of the California Association of Black Lawyers, and will receive the Leader of the Year award, presented by California Assembly member Ash Kalra, at the 2022 Silicon Valley Juneteenth Festival in San Jose, California.





Brad Woodcox has been promoted to the role of Vice President of Strategy and Operations. He will continue to drive EarnUp’s internal operations as well as lead company strategy.



Brad joined EarnUp in 2017 to create and lead the partnerships and business development teams. In his role, he helped grow the Company from first enterprise sale to double digit enterprise contracts and over $10B in loans managed on the EarnUp platform. Brad has more than 20 years of experience creating business value and impact for startups and large corporations via roles in product, engineering, operations, strategy, and business development for companies in highly regulated industries, including fintech, medical devices, and legal.





Johnathan Flowers has been appointed as Head of Marketing. He will lead all marketing initiatives to attract and retain enterprise customers.



Johnathan brings over 25 years of marketing, design, and creative experience to EarnUp, having held senior positions at companies such as Google, PayPal, Amazon, PubNub, eBay, Agilent, and HP. Competition is in his DNA. He is a U.S. Army Combat Veteran, last serving with 160 SOAR , an NFL veteran with the Los Angeles Raiders football organization, and the Scottish Claymores football team, formerly part of NFL Europe.



