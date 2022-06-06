WIMI Hologram Academy: The Application of AR in Education and Its Prospects

HONG KONG, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WIMI Hologram Academy, working in partnership with the Holographic Science Innovation Center, has written a new technical article describing their exploration of the application of AR in education and its prospects. This article follows below:

Technologies are upgrading rapidly these days. That is good news for education. Significant advances have been made in the application of AR technology for consumption, research and entertainment. As AR technology continues to develop, its overall practicalities in education continue to be discovered. Scientists from WIMI Hologram Academy of WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI), discussed in detail the application of AR in education and its prospect to provide a better understand in the necessity and application of AR in education.

1.AR technology and contemporary education

AR technology, or Augmented Reality, is a virtual environment that uses computers to generate a realistic feeling. Through various sensing devices, it creates an environment in which the user is "immersed", enabling direct and natural interaction between the user and the environment. To be precise, AR technology is not a specific technology, but a new type of experience. In terms of definition, AR is a combination of virtuality and reality. In terms of implementation, there are various ways to apply this technology. And AR is developing rapidly. With the injection of large amounts of funds from enterprises and the rise of major AR startups, the development of AR is confirmed to be favored by investors.

AR technology continues to heat up, and many fields are exploring the feasibility and impact of its applications in their industries. Compared with foreign countries, domestic research on AR education is still in the theoretical stage with only a few relevant theories: it is still underdeveloped.

However, AR technology is widely favored by students. In daily life, students are often discouraged by some hard-to-understand knowledge. In addition, some abstract descriptions or explanations can make things even more complicated and hard to catch. This is when AR technology becomes necessary in education. Compared to traditional education, there are many unparalleled features and advantages of AR bounded education.

(1)3D intuitive teaching content and teaching methods

AR technology can present a 3D view of common things in reality, such as animals, plants and everyday objects vividly. And the 3D stereoscopic content presented is graphic. For some tiny things, like cells, bacteria, dust, which are not visible to the naked eye, AR can display their images graphically, which helps children with their learning and understanding. For example, when teaching the shape of the earth, it is difficult to picture its shape by imagination alone. By integrating AR technology in education, this can be solved perfectly.

(2)Strong interaction and participation

When applying AR technology in education, the shown things will give a feeling of "seeing real things through the fog". "Learning is a real-life experience" can be a good description of AR technology. Students can see, hear, work, and think with their minds. Throughout the process, students' learning initiative is enhanced and they are more inclined to positive learning, therefore their learning efficiency will be much stronger.

(3)Teach through play

AR enables teachers and students from different regions to get together and interact in real time, thus promoting the equalization of educational resources and Internet education. As a result, educational resources can be shared; advanced and high-quality resources can be delivered at a low cost, thus achieving a win-win situation. Under the development trend of Internetization of education, it is sensible to use AR technology in products to enhance the added value of products and bring better experience to users.

The advantages of AR’s application in education make us firmly believe in its continuous development. With its development, students and teachers will benefit a lot and the popularity of AR education is just around the corner.

2.Status quo of AR development in education

As AR continued to develop and innovate, LCDs and other technologies were created and the concept of interaction began to be recognized, allowing AR technology to develop in a coordinated manner. Affordable head-mounted displays begin to emerge. Especially in recent years, these kinds of products have emerged a lot.

(1) Applications in Mathematics

Some scholars have experimented with AR technology at the preschool level to give students a better understanding of mathematics and to learn the basic numerical and technical rules. In the process of teaching elementary school students, researchers have made AR content into a kind of "magic book" and used AR technology and contextualized stock market teaching mode to motivate students. Students at the elementary school level are relatively weak in abstract thinking, which makes it difficult for them to focus on the learning process and show a strong curiosity for new things. For example, one researcher has absorbed the experience of the Korean game industry and applied AR to enrich the learning experience of game boxes in the teaching process. The result is that gamified AR learning can motivate students to learn. The main purpose of AR technology is to enhance the students' initiative after the secondary school level, from the effect of highlighting the fun of learning to the cultivation of students' mathematical thinking and improve the learning effect. For example, in the process of learning function images, students can make use of AR technology to observe the functions generated in real time from multiple perspectives. AR technology has some applications in higher education. For example, in the process of teaching 3D geometry, the unique principle of three views can be applied to AR technology, so that 3D intuitive graphics and 3D graphics organic combination, thus avoiding the traditional teaching process requires manual production of the model to eliminate the trouble.

(2) Application in Geography

The application of AR technology in geography can be roughly divided into two kinds: field teaching and classroom teaching. The former is mainly through the scanning of pictures or identification codes to provide feedback on physical models or phenomena, and make the knowledge be presented concretely, which can help learners have a deeper understanding of knowledge. And the latter application is based on the geographical location of the learner to provide some information and moderate the learner's access to the route. In addition, researchers found that the mobile AR tool for geographic fieldwork can help learners collect data and view maps during fieldwork.

3.Prospects of AR in education

At present, there are relatively few companies or institutions working on the underlying technology in AR teaching. Most high-tech enterprises or related institutions research on the platform of AR technology in education mostly stays at the theoretical level. Although the state and the education field have been paying attention to technology research related to AR in recent years, at present, the so-called AR SDK is mainly limited to the recognition and tracking of 2D floor plans, which is relatively strong in practicality. Therefore, the research in this area has a higher practical value. But AR technology that only stays at the 2D level has a long way to go from the real one. In the field of education, the development of AR technology still has a long way to go.

Augmented reality can import the spatial structure of the real world into the system in the form of data through technical means, so that it can be integrated with the virtual environment to create a virtual reality scene with strong sensory and interactivity. In addition, with the continuous innovation of technology, the research and development cost and manufacturing cost of AR devices will be gradually reduced, and they will be gradually intelligent and humanized in some aspects. Along with the needs of education development, augmented reality technology will be more widely applied in education, and the procurement cost will continue to reduce. Augmented reality technology will be applied in education and teaching in a simpler and more convenient form, and achieve the subdivision of subjects, improve the quality of teaching, and promote the continuous development of contemporary education.

Nowadays, the presentation platform of AR devices is still too single. Due to the limitation of technology and operation, it cannot be popularized in multiple platforms. Considering that AR devices are not similar to cell phones that can be carried around and moved at any time, and the use of AR devices needs to meet many conditions, which causes the shortage of its single presentation platform.

AR technology has also been applied in sports, most typically in swimming competitions where you can clearly see which track each country's players are on. The application of AR technology can, to a certain extent, balance the current situation of unbalanced development of educational resources, and allow children in areas where educational resources are scarce to use cutting-edge technology to learn knowledge and understand a broader world. AR technology with special glasses, software and textbooks can be utilized in education and bring scarce teaching materials to students using video and 3D modeling, so that students with scarce educational resources can learn knowledge, expand their horizons and share resources.

At the same time, students also need to develop their interest in learning and learning ability through AR technology. In elementary school, children need to learn about new world through AR technology. AR technology can make learning knowledge as easy and interesting as watching TV. At the later stage of education, AR technology can be used to enable students to develop multi-disciplinary and comprehensive, to clarify their life goals and directions, and to strengthen their ideals and beliefs. It must be mentioned that in this epidemic normalized condition, we also need AR technology to help our study and ensure our study time. For example, in some areas, when classes cannot be held normally because of the epidemic, you can not only use the computer to access the Internet class. With AR technology, the knowledge on the blackboard and the drawings on the textbook can also be projected through AR glasses to reduce the situation of students running away from the class or sleeping while the online class is in progress, and the teacher can also identify whether the students are serious by the projection of the students in the glasses. At the same time, the teacher can also ask students questions as they would in a normal class. This can reduce the impact of epidemics or other emergencies on learning life, and allow students to feel the atmosphere of learning in school to a great extent.

Founded in August 2020, WIMI Hologram Academy is dedicated to holographic AI vision exploration, and conducts research on basic science and innovative technologies, driven by human vision. The Holographic Science Innovation Center, in partnership with WIMI Hologram Academy, is committed to exploring the unknown technology of holographic AI vision, attracting, gathering and integrating relevant global resources and superior forces, promoting comprehensive innovation with scientific and technological innovation as the core, and carrying out basic science and innovative technology research.

