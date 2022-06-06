Blue Star Foods Announces Inclusion in Russell Microcap® Index

Miami, FL, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (“Blue Star,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (NASDAQ: BSFC), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), today announced that it will be included in the Russell Microcap® Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution.



You can view the reconstitution Russell Microcap Index additions here:

https://content.ftserussell.com/sites/default/files/rmicro_additions_20220603.pdf

Membership, which remains in place for one year, in the Russell Microcap® Index means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"Our inclusion to the Russell Microcap Index is an important milestone for the Company,” said John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star Foods. Keeler added, “we are still early in the process of getting investor awareness to what we are doing, building a sustainable marine protein company that is the first multi-species RAS companies in the marketplace. We believe that being added to this index is another step towards building more visibility in the investor community.”

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. As of June 2022, approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: https://bluestarfoods.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

IR@bluestarfoods.com