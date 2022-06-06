Sun Care Products Market Worth USD 5.96 Billion by 2030 at 3.45% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Care Products Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights " Sun Care Products Market Information by Type, Form, End-Use, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market will touch USD 15.96 billion by 2030, at 3.45% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Sun care products are fundamental skincare products that provide skin protection. With the rise of skin disorders and allergies caused by UV radiation, the market is working hard to develop innovative solutions to protect the skin from sunburn and other difficulties. The most profitable section of the skin care product market is sun care. The global market for sun care products has experienced a tremendous expansion in recent years. Sun protection lotions contain chemicals like avobenzone and benzophenone, which effectively protect the skin from UV rays. The Sun Protection Factor (SPF) is a metric that defines how effective and long a sunscreen will protect the skin.

Sun care products come in creams, lotions, and sprays applied topically to protect them from the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays. Self-tanning goods, after-sun products, and sun protection treatments are the three types of sun care products available. Women are also looking for multi-functional products, such as a skin whitener with sun protection or a moisturizer. Furthermore, cancer-care organizations' efforts to raise sun-care awareness will increase demand for the sun-care product market in the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 15.96 Billion CAGR 3.45% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Form, End-Use, and Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing awareness regarding skincare and UV rays

Market Competitive Landscape:

The formidable contenders in the sun care products market are:

Loreal, France

Shiseido Co. Ltd, Japan

Beiersdorf AG, Germany

Johnson and Johnson, US

Bioderma Labroteries, France

Groupe Clarins, France

Coty Inc, US

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc, US

Unilever, UK

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market is expected to rise in the forecast period as people become more aware of skincare and UV radiation. Rising consumer knowledge about the detrimental effects of sunlight exposure on the skin is projected to enhance market sales. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of skin-related illnesses such as solar elastosis and skin cancer fuels the need for better sun protection. Several governments and non-governmental activities raise knowledge about sun protection, soon driving the industry. As the industry expands, the increased use of skin care products and increased awareness of them will help to propel the market. Many new players may see this as an excellent chance to enter the sun care goods market.

Furthermore, amplified sales of organic skincare products are expected to provide potential possibilities for market participants. To meet the increased demand, brands are introducing paraben-free skincare products, projected to boost the market growth. There has been an upsurge in sports participation in recent years, particularly in outdoor games. The massive response to outbound tourism is a recent trend spreading across Europe.

Market Restraints:

The sun care products are only needed during the summer and during the holidays, which might be a huge restraint for the market because it will lose money throughout the rest of the year. Many products are hazardous to the environment in many ways. As the market for eco-friendly items grows, numerous governments are considering banning the production of certain products.

COVID 19 Analysis

Most organizations suffered numerous challenges due to the lockdown modification in many nations, as only requirements were permitted during the shutdown period. As the situation improves, many businesses make every effort to recoup their losses. Cosmetics were also available throughout the shutdown; therefore, there aren't many losses in the skincare sector. However, the skincare products industry suffered greatly due to the lockdown; people were not permitted to leave the house; as a result, the use of sun care products was reduced, affecting the market growth.

The market share of sun care products is determined by market growth. Sales of sun care goods have decreased due to the COVID-19 epidemic, as customers have shifted to a work-from-home lifestyle. As a result, consumers worldwide restricted their travel for entertainment, recreational activities, and sporting events in 2020, resulting in lower consumer consumption.

Market Segmentation

Based On the Type

Since the body requires protection from the sun's rays, the sun protection segment has the fastest growing market.

By Form

As a skincare product, lotions and creams are gaining popularity, and their use is in high demand.

By End-User

Since everyone utilizes skincare products, they have the most market growth potential.

By Distribution Channel

Due to the discounts and availability, people choose to acquire all of their products from a single location; the hypermarket segment will grow faster.

Regional Insights

The sun care products market was dominated by Europe, which accounted for most sales. Consumer knowledge of the negative consequences of extended sun exposure on the body has boosted product demand. Additionally, a growing range of products that provide extra advantages such as dark spot elimination and anti-aging has driven product demand.

The quickest market for sun care products in Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR. The expansion of the chemical industry in India and China is a major factor driving the Asia-Pacific market growth. This is expected to guarantee constant raw material access to skincare product makers and is thus expected to be a positive factor for manufacturers in Asia-Pacific over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to benefit from rising demand from emerging nations such as China and India, owing to a rise in product launches and developing worries about the negative effects of UV rays and skin disorders.

