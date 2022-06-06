New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Chipset Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284138/?utm_source=GNW

The global 5G chipset market is expected to grow from $7.14 billion in 2021 to $9.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.6%. The 5G chipset market is expected to grow to $32.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 34.5%.



The 5G chipset market consists of sales of 5G chipsets by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that enables 5G packet transmission and manage the flow of information. 5G chipset is an integrated circuit also known as a data flow management system made up of electronic components. It is a key component added to 5G devices that helps in connecting the next-generation network.



The main types of integrated circuits in the 5G chipset are radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), cellular integrated circuit (cellular IC), and millimeter-wave integrated circuit (MMWAVE IC).Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) is used in mobile phones and wireless devices.



These Circuits are analog circuits that usually run in the frequency range of 3 kHz to 2.4 GHz (3,000 hertz to 2.4 billion hertz). The various operational frequencies include sub 6Ghz, between 26 and 39 GHz, above 39 GHz, and are used by several verticals such as manufacturing, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, transportation, and logistics, healthcare, others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the 5G chipset market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the 5G chipset market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing mobile data traffic is significantly contributing to the growth of the 5G chipset market.Mobile data traffic refers to the amount of data flowing across a network within the entire internet at a given point in time.



The expanding mobile data traffic necessitates improved mobile network performance and data connectivity, which will be maintained in future 5G network generations, thereby propelling the development of 5G chipsets. For instance, according to Ericsson Mobility Report, a Sweden-based telecommunications company, the global mobile data traffic is estimated to reach 288EB per month, a growth by a factor of around 4.4 by 2027. Therefore, the growing mobile data traffic is expected to propel the growth of the 5G chipset market going forward.



Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the 5G chipset market.The major players in the market are developing innovative products for market growth.



For instance, in June 2021, Samsung Electronics, a South Korea-based electronics company developed 3GPP Rel.16 compliant chipsets, a range of next-generation 5G chipsets that deliver cutting-edge 5G technologies. The new chipsets consist of a second-generation 5G modem System-on-Chip (SoC), third-generation mmWave Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) chip, and a Digital Front End (DFE)-RFIC integrated chip. These are designed to increase power efficiency, boost performance, and reduce the size of the 5G solutions.



In June 2020, Nokia, a Finland-based telecommunications and consumer electronics company collaborated with Broadcom for the development of new custom system-on-chip (SoC) processors.Through this collaboration, Nokia will expand the 5G Powered ReefShark portfolio and will improve the energy footprint of 5G networks by utilizing Broadcom’s expertise in application-specific integrated circuit ASIC technologies and Nokia’s wireless technology.



Broadcom is a US-based semiconductor manufacturing company that offers 5G chipsets.



