Turn Up the Heat This Summer With First Watch’s New Seasonal Menu Offerings

BRADENTON, Fla., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer returns with the warmth of brighter days, First Watch – the nation’s leading Daytime Dining concept – is inviting guests to embrace the heat with a new menu of seasonally inspired dishes brimming with flavor and zest. Boasting two flavorful takes on brunch classics that celebrate authentic Mexican proteins, share-worthy muffin top griddle cakes and a fresh juice packed with everyone’s summertime favorite, watermelon, this seasonal menu is sure to have the whole family dining and sipping on sunshine at their local First Watch this summer.



“Over the years, our customers have shown us their adventurous side in trying new ingredients and flavors, which is why I’m thrilled to give two of my personal favorite Mexican proteins – Chorizo and Barbacoa – the attention they deserve on this seasonal menu,” said Chef Shane Schaibly, Senior Vice President of Culinary Strategy at First Watch. “Each has a unique flavor that requires the right balance of acid and fat to truly shine, and brunch staples like eggs and cheese do just the trick as perfect counterparts. Of course, we also wanted to make sure guests had something sweet to enjoy, and treats like our Blueberry Muffin Top Griddle Cakes or the refreshing Watermelon Wake-Up beverage juice help round out this menu that’s guaranteed as fresh as the season.”

First Watch’s summer menu selections are available nationwide* through August 14th and include:

Barbacoa Quesadilla Benedict – Two barbacoa quesadillas prepared quesabirria-style, topped with poached cage-free eggs and covered with our Vera Cruz hollandaise, ranchero sauce and scallions. Served with seasoned black beans topped with housemade pico de gallo.

– Two barbacoa quesadillas prepared quesabirria-style, topped with poached cage-free eggs and covered with our Vera Cruz hollandaise, ranchero sauce and scallions. Served with seasoned black beans topped with housemade pico de gallo. Hacienda Hash – Chorizo, red bell pepper and potato hash topped with two cage-free eggs any style, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, spicy ketchup, lime crema drizzle, fresh smashed avocado and scallions.

– Chorizo, red bell pepper and potato hash topped with two cage-free eggs any style, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, spicy ketchup, lime crema drizzle, fresh smashed avocado and scallions. Blueberry Muffin Top Griddle Cakes – Three house-baked, butter-griddled blueberry and cinnamon streusel muffin tops, topped with warm mixed berry compote, fresh blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, housemade granola and powdered cinnamon sugar.



From the Juice Bar:

Watermelon Wake-Up – Watermelon, pineapple, lime and mint.



First Watch’s new seasonal menu items are available for a limited time alongside its robust menu of breakfast, brunch and lunch favorites at most locations nationwide for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. To place an order or join a digital waitlist, guests can visit FirstWatch.com or download the First Watch App available for Apple iOS and Android.

First Watch is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. For more information about First Watch, its seasonal menu offerings or to find the nearest location, visit firstwatch.com.

* Not available in the Tampa Bay area

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Vodka Kale Tonic and its famous Million Dollar Bacon. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation’s Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, and it was recognized with ADP’s coveted Culture at Work Award. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine’s Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. There are more than 440 First Watch restaurants in 28 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Media Relations Contact

FirstWatch@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b849e9ca-47b5-41b9-8061-6afd3f910d1c