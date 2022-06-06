Customer Engagement in the Global Travel and Hospitality Market 2022: The Digitalization of CX

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Travel and Hospitality Customer Engagement" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Customer service underpins success in the travel and hospitality (T&H) industry. Undoubtedly, more than in any other industry, the voice of the customer expressed in rankings and reviews takes a prominent role.



T&H organizations are streamlining several internal processes (including mobile and digital touchpoints) and empowering customers with automation and self-service solutions since, on average, more than 8 out of 10 hotel bookings are done without human intervention.

The report recommends that employing virtual assistants, chatbots, user communities, useful FAQs sections, and interactive voice solutions is the place to start, given that one-third of consumers (even more among millennials and Gen Z) prefer to resolve issues themselves. Alternatively, AI and natural language understanding (NLU) technologies can simplify the journey by allowing users to share their intent in just a few words.



Even if T&H businesses are deploying the latest technologies and rationalizing processes, they must focus on employee training and coaching to delight customers and create an emotional connection. How agents behave and perform ultimately determines a company's relationship with customers. Employee experience and empowerment are paramount to improving CX.



Needless to say, a guest's first interaction with a location (including hotels and restaurants) is usually digital when exploring options that will meet their requirements. Thus, it is important that T&H organizations use the customer perspective to evaluate how their business or property is presented in the digital marketplace.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. A Snapshot of the Travel and Hospitality Industry and its Approach to Customer Care

Mixed Emotions - The Travel & Hospitality Industry Today

The Current State of Travel & Hospitality Customer Care

Moving Forward - The Digitalization of CX in the Travel & Hospitality Industry

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Digital Transformation in Travel & Hospitality

CX in Travel & Hospitality

The Global IT and Telecom Decision-Maker (ITDM) Study - Travel & Hospitality

High-priority Business Goals for Travel & Hospitality

Hurdles to Meet or Exceed Digital Transformation Objectives

COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Strategy and Investments

COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives

Digital Transformation Success Measurement

Estimated Change in IT/Telecom Budgets in 2022

4. The Human Factor

The Great Resignation - Travel & Hospitality Industry's Achilles Heel

Agent Attrition Rate in the Travel & Hospitality Industry

Employee Engagement Initiatives for 2022

Enhancing Frontline Worker Performance Initiatives

Digital Capabilities Readiness to Empower Frontline Workers

Future Investments in Technologies for Frontline Workers

Communications and Collaboration Solutions for Frontline Workers - Investment Considerations

Key Factors that Prevent Meeting Frontline Worker Goals and Objectives

5. Customer Engagement Priorities

Customer Experience Priorities

Key Metrics to Evaluate the Success of CX Initiatives

Key Factors that Prevent Meeting or Exceeding CX Objectives

Key Drivers for CX Investments

Key Factors Influencing CX Solutions Acquisition

Preference for CX Communications Solutions

Technologies to Improve Contact Center Performance - Plan to Invest

6. Customer Engagement Trends and Technologies

Supported Interaction Channels - Today*

Supported Interaction Channels - Plan to Support over the Next Year

Interesting Developments/Changes During 2021

Status of Channels Integration - Today

Reasons for Not Delivering a Fully Integrated Omnichannel Experience

Use Case: Amelia - Resort World Las Vegas (RWLV)

Use Case: Teleperformance - TP Travel

Use Case: Webhelp - Travel & Leisure Portfolio

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Contactless Services & Digital Payments

Growth Opportunity 2: Wider Breadth of Connectivity Options

Growth Opportunity 3: Hyper Personalization

