Nextleaf Solutions (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) to Webcast Live June 7th at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. ("Nextleaf" or the "Company") (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA), a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis vapes and oils, today announced that Paul Pedersen, Co-Founder & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 7, 2022.



DATE: June 7, 2022

TIME: 10:00 AM EDT (7:00 AM PDT)

LINK TO JOIN LIVE: https://bit.ly/3Nmqms4

Key Highlights

Nextleaf’s prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold, has become one of the best-selling brands of cannabis vapes and CBD oil in the British Columbia market, and the brand just launched in Ontario – Canada’s largest market - last month.

During Q1 2022, Nextleaf sold more vapes and oils in B.C. than Canopy Growth, Tilray Brands, Aurora Cannabis, Organigram, Village Farms, Sundial, The Valens Company, TerrAscend, and Medipharm Labs.

10 issued U.S. patents protect what the Company believes to be the most efficient methods for producing high-purity distilled THC and CBD ingredients in a regulated market.

• Glacial Gold Anytime Vape is the #1 selling CBD forward vape SKU in British Columbia

• Glacial Gold is the #2 selling brand of CBD oils in British Columbia

• Glacial Gold is the #6 selling brand of 1-gram vapes in British Columbia

• 44% increase in market share by revenue quarter-over-quarter in oils

• 2nd most SKU listings for 1-gram vapes in British Columbia (Glacial Gold)

• Top Value CBD oil in Canada (Distilled CBD 200)

Entering Largest Federally Regulated Cannabis Market: Nextleaf began distributing Glacial Gold vapes and distilled oils through the OCS government distributor and licensed cannabis retailers across Ontario in May 2022. The Company projects the cannabis vape market in Ontario is currently 3-4X larger than in British Columbia. Nextleaf is supporting its Ontario sales and distribution of Glacial Gold with a national sales agency, and led by Nextleaf Director of Sales, Chris Andrews, a 15+ year veteran building natural health brands, including Vega.

Ingredient Manufacturer and B2B Bulk Supplier: Nextleaf supplies THC and CBD distillates and differentiated ingredients to federally licensed partners for distribution under their own brands.

Clear path to profitability: Nextleaf is “right sized” for the Canadian market, and focused on increasing distribution of Glacial Gold into Ontario’s 1500+ cannabis retailers, along with controlled SKU additions in Ontario, B.C. and Nova Scotia focused on large format, distilled THC and CBD products manufactured by the Company’s Health Canada licensed extraction and processing facility in Greater Vancouver, B.C.

Patented Technology to Power Leadership in U.S. CBD Oil and Vape Market: Nextleaf has developed multi-patented technology for end-to-end extraction, refinement, distillation, and manufacturing of standardized cannabinoid ingredients. The Company has been issued 18 U.S. patents, and over 95 patents globally.

Recent Company Highlights

Nextleaf licensed its intellectual property, specifically a U.S. patent related to hemp biomass processing, to Hempcrete Natural Building Ltd., an international construction company creating carbon neutral buildings (Read Press Release).

Nextleaf Awarded Jamaican Patent for its Foundational Extraction Process. The Company’s patented technology allows for oil-grade cannabis and hemp flower to be efficiently processed into high-purity distilled cannabinoids (Read Press Release).



Nextleaf Announces Q2 Results with Strong Revenue Growth in Vapes and CBD Oils (Read Press Release).

*Source: BC LDB Q1 2022 cannabis sales data

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf® is a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis vapes and oils under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold™. The Company’s multi-patented ingredient processing technology transforms cannabis and hemp biomass into high-purity distillate at an industrial scale. Nextleaf is a low-cost producer of cannabis oils, and supplier of THC and CBD ingredients to qualified wholesale partners across Canada. Nextleaf is the first publicly traded company to be issued a U.S. patent for the industrial extraction and purification of cannabinoids. The Company has been issued 18 U.S. patents, and over 95 patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including distillation and acetylation. Nextleaf develops cannabinoid-based formulations and delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. For more information visit www.nextleafsolutions.com and www.Glacial.Gold

Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange , OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States , and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange .

Follow the Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .



Follow Glacial Gold: Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

