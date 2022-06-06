New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Construction Adhesives Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284137/?utm_source=GNW

KGaA, ITW Polymer Sealants, Mapei S.p.A., Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Ashland Inc., Don Construction Products Limited, Franklin International, and Parker Hannifin Corp.



The global construction adhesives market is expected to grow from $9.20 billion in 2021 to $10.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The construction adhesives market is expected to grow to $13.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The construction adhesives market consists of the sale of construction adhesives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for waterproofing, roofing, carpet laying, cladding, and insulation applications.Construction adhesives are materials that can permanently bind diverse materials together with better efficiency and design flexibility.



These are used to attach drywall, tile, holding, and fixtures to walls, ceilings, and floors during construction activities.



The main types of construction adhesives are water-based, solvent-based, hot-melt, and reactive.Water-based adhesives are used for fast-acting and create high strength bonds in constructions activities.



These use water as a solvent to create the coating. The various resin types used in construction are acrylic adhesive, polyurethane (PU), polyvinyl acetate (PVA), and epoxy and they offer various applications such in residential, commercial, and industrial.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the construction adhesives market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the construction adhesives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing construction activities are expected to propel the growth of the construction adhesives market going forward.Construction is the process of putting together materials to create enormous structures.



The increasing construction activities for residential and non-residential buildings are promoting the construction adhesives market growth. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s new residential construction data, in 2021 1,337,800 new residential housing construction units were completed, a 4% increase from 2020. Therefore, the increasing construction activities are fuelling the construction adhesives market growth.



Construction companies are increasingly using bio-based adhesives in construction activities.Growing awareness of environmental problems and diminishing fossil resources has led to the development of bio-based adhesives that have a low carbon footprint and can attach a variety of substrates well.



The bio-based adhesives consist of renewable, bio-based materials which are environmentally friendly and have beneficial mechanical and chemical properties that make them more efficient. For instance, in May 2021, Henkel AG & Co., a Germany-based chemicals company announced the development of LOCTITE HHD 3544F, the industry’s first bio-based adhesives whose two-thirds of content is sourced from renewable, plant-based feedstocks.



In October 2019, Parker Hannifin Corporation, a US-based motion and control technology company acquired LORD Corporation for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will strengthen Parker’s portfolio of high-growth businesses and expand its material science capabilities to serve customers in growth industries.



LORD Corporation is a US-based company that develops construction adhesives.



The countries covered in the construction adhesives market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





