AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Signs NANA Management Services as New Dealer, Receives ROSA Order

Detroit, Michigan, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has signed NANA Management Services (NMS) as a new authorized dealer and has received an order for 1 ROSA security robot from this new dealer. Headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska, NMS employs former federal, state, and local law enforcement agents, working together with some of the world’s largest and most technologically advanced organizations to provide the highest-quality services, including armed and unarmed guards, public reception, wildlife control, offsite archiving, and real-time response. For more than 45 years, NMS has led the industry in security, food, and facilities services throughout Alaska and the lower 48 states and presently employs over 1500.



The ROSA unit will be used by NMS for demonstration purposes to their clients and prospect base.

“The security industry is struggling to fill open positions, especially here in Alaska,” said Eric Fox, VP of Operations, Security at NMS. “Our clients require security services whether there’s adequate staffing or not. Placing RAD devices like ROSA, along with limited manned guarding staff will fill that gap, providing an enhanced security solution, and doing it for a lower cost.”

With the addition of this new authorized dealer, RAD’s dealer network has expanded to 44, covering the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

“We had been in discussions with the team at NMS for over a year,” said Mark Folmer, president of RAD. “It’s wonderful to see a dealer as strong as NMS make the move, driven by customer demand, to sign on to offer RAD solutions to their clients. We should expect to see great results with them.”

“NMS is a powerhouse in Alaska, and their clients are experiencing the same pressures that businesses across North America are facing,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “Security jobs just can’t be filled, while the need for more robust security grows,” Reinharz concluded.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

