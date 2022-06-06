ZICIX OPERATING COMPANY SIGNS DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT TO BUILD HOSPITALS

Carson City, NV, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ZICIX Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ZICX) operating company, CTIP First Investment, Inc. (CTIP-FII) has signed “Development Contract” with the Government of Uganda through the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) to undertake the development of a 150-beds hospital and Medical School Building Projects in Uganda’s Wakisu District, with a project cost of about $77.7 Million. The amount covers construction costs, construction management and project development costs.

CTIP-FII has partnered with China Railway 14th Bureau Group Co., Ltd (CRCC14) as the General Contractor and LA Global Construction Management Group, Inc. acting as the Construction Manager. CRCC14 is a member of CRCC Group, ranked by Engineering News Record (ENR) belonging to the top 50 largest construction company in the world.

CTIP-FII, a project development and project finance company, which has been recently acquired by ZICIX, was tasked by PPDA Uganda to lead the Development of the Project.

In an interview with ZICIX Chairman, Mr. William Petty, he said that ZICIX mission is to create an appreciable stockholders share value in ZICIX, besides creating assets to strengthen the fundamentals of the corporation. Developing healthcare facilities in most if not all developing countries, especially in the local government units (LGUs) are not just the mission of ZICIX but it is part of ZICIX’ advocacy to support local government capacity build-up.

On the other hand, the Chairman of CTIP-FII, the Former Mayor of the City of Paterson, NJ, Mr. Jeffery Jones said that it has in its pipeline four more hospital projects where the largest of which is the proposed 300 Beds private General Hospital and Dormitory Project in Senegal where CTIP-FII, a company owned by ZICIX, is expected to be an investor and at the same time the Project Developer. In addition to these Hospital Projects, Former Mayor Jones said, there are other infrastructure projects that are lined up where most if not all of them are covered with Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) as a roadmap to move the projects to the next step.

About the Corporations:

ZICIX Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) – Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the ZICIX Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail, and other industries. www.ZicixGroup.com .

CTIP First Investment, Inc. (CTIP-FII) is a private investment and project development company, involved in undertaking development projects for both the Government and the Private Sectors respectively. CTIP-FII designs and brings the right financial engineering to project owners and creditors to fund development undertakings and permanent mortgage.

