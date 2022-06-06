Global Dancewear Market Is Expected to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dancewear market was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $1.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Increase in use of dancewear by consumers in schools, universities, and public institutions and rise in sales of dancewear in specialty stores drive the global dancewear market. Moreover, emerging economies such as India and China have witnessed significant adoption of dancewear, owing to increased awareness about the benefits of dancing, which has supplemented the market growth even more.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic had a harsh impact on the apparel industry and consequently, the dancewear market was also impacted negatively throughout the pandemic.

The disrupted supply chain, scarcity of labor, economic slowdown, and travel bans kept on worsening the market condition. However, the market is slowly getting back to normalcy.

The global dancewear market is analyzed across product type, application, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the bodywear segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The accessories segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the women segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The children segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period. The report also analyzes other regions that include Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global dancewear market report include Bloch International, Flo Dancewear Pty. Ltd, Wearmoi Dancewear, Grishko Dance S.R.O, Provins Business Co. Ltd., Onward Holdings Co., Ltd., Revolution Dancewear, LLC, Bullet Pointe, LLC, Ballet Makers, Inc., and SF Dancegear Waterloo.

