AstroGrow Allverse Financial Ecosystem Devising Firm Links Metaverse and the Universe

Singapore, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For any firm to stand in the spotlight it is of utmost importance that abundant alluring features are offered. In the crypto world, both newbies and veterans, tend to look for companies that offer a secure and promising investment opportunity. AstroGrow Allverse Ecosystem is the ultimate firm that links the Metaverse with the actual world. The official currency of this company, AstroGrow is a pre-eminent reflection token offering innumerable benefits and rewards to the token holder. The mere holding of this token can help one expand their portfolio beyond their imagination. AstroGrow aims to create an ecosystem that is equally useful in both the Metaverse and the Universe.



Aspirations of the Project

AstroGrow ($ATG), with its thoughtful mission, aims to create an ecosystem that benefits both the investors and consumers equivalently. The company aspires to link together digital applications that are used in both the Metaverse and the Universe, thereby helping to bridge the gap between the two worlds. The rate of digitalization in today’s world is quite rapid. To prevent the finance sector from being left behind in this race of digitalization and to ensure a promising future, AstroGrow is implementing ways of bringing traditional banking and digital markets together. The company allocated 300M $ATG for its private sale for 0.0015 ATG. The private sale of the firm is about to end soon.

Countless Alluring Features

AstroGrow offers individuals the opportunity of ameliorating the quantity and value of their assets without having to do anything. By simply holding ATG tokens, users can earn auto BUSD rewards. This is achieved by distributing the allocated 1% of every transaction amongst all $ATG holders. The Buyback and Burn mechanism adopted by the firm collects 1% of every transaction and converts them to BUSD tokens. During Buyback, the tokens are bought from this stock of BUSD tokens and then removed from circulation. This holding of BUSD for a short time also rewards the users with BUSD reward tokens.

For the efficient operation, transaction and utilization of the token, 1% of every trade is allocated to the Liquidity Pool. The tokens in the pool are stored as $ATG and $BNB. The continuous supply of token from these pools gradually helps ameliorate the floor price. Investors and traders also find trading to be easy owing to the presence of the liquidity pool. For a company to thrive and progress at a steady rate, it is necessary to attract new investors. These new investors can only be attained through efficient marketing. AstroGrow has allotted 1% of each transaction to the marketing wallet. Tokens from this wallet are utilized for marketing purposes.

AstroGrow Dashboard dApp and an Efficiently Operating AstroNFT Marketplace

The dApp of AstroGrow provides users with innovative services like the latest analytics, token burn counter, market capital evaluation, and investment calculators. The company offers a Swap Interface that without any trouble converts one token to another. Through The mere action of uploading an image or data, one can create their own mintable NFT. AstroNFT marketplace allows individuals to mint, buy and sell their NFTs. A team of highly accomplished individuals has been made responsible for the entire collection of NFTs, from production to security. The firm plans on launching the marketplace by the end of this year.

AstroBank - The Ideal Bank for $ATG Holders and AstroWallet

AstroBank is a platform where numerous features are offered, all aimed at maximizing yields on investment and expanding one’s portfolio. Through a wide array of features like Governance, Staking, Farming and Lending, $ATG holders can enjoy great profits. This community-focused and decentralized bank maximizes the mitigates volatility and places a positive price pressure on digital holdings. The decentralized bank paves a way for a more complex financial ecosystem. It provides $ATG holders the unique opportunity of voting on active proposals. With a rise in its popularity, the bank is bound to become a passive income source, especially for institutional investors. The bank together with a state-of-the-art Crypto wallet is an innovative invention that tends to place the firm in the limelight. Through the AstroWallet individuals can buy, sell and stake tokens together with receiving the latest revolutionary reward tokens and traditional crypto investing.

Furthermore, the project’s Private Sale is currently live and has already been filled up-to 73%. AstroGrow Allverse is bound to become the foremost company in the forthcoming times that would bridge the gap between the Metaverse and the Universe.

$ATG Tokenomics

Total Supply: 1 Billion $ATG

Private Sale: 30%

Token Sale/ICO/Liquidity: 40%

Locked for Staking and CEX listings: 10%

Strategic Burn after Launch "AstroBoost": 10%

Referrals/Airdrop/Contests: 5%

Team & Treasury Vested release: 5%

Total Tax: 4%

Liquidity Pool: 1%

BUSD reflection: 1%

Marketing: 1%

Buyback and Burn: 1%

Furthermore, AstroGrow is also doing advertisements on crypto platforms, press and social media marketing to help the project grow and reach new heights.

To get more information about AstroGrow ($ATG), visit the project’s official website or check out the whitepaper.

About AstroGrow

AstroGrow is the most rewarding reflection token on the BNB Smart Chain network. Simply hold $ATG and generate $BUSD in passive income from trading volume. The objective of AstroGrow is to link the Metaverse to the Universe. Creating an ecosystem that can be used in multiple worlds.

The AstroGrow platform's goals are to help consumers and investors get the most out of an all-in-one ecosystem. Bringing together digital apps that can be used in both our Universe and the Metaverse. The primary goal is to give maximum benefits to users and investors through the AstroGrow ecosystem. AstroGrow strives to develop bridges between traditional banking and digital markets to stimulate growth and acceptance, allowing the future of finance to take form.

