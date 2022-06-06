Smart Communications Positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Customer Communications Management Applications 2022

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Customer Communications Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment. With customer satisfaction and personalization at the forefront of CX, companies are leveraging customer communications management as a cornerstone of a great digital experience. The report recognizes Smart Communications’ cloud strategy, extensive partner network and the ability to deliver personalized, guided conversations as strengths contributing to its position as a Leader.



“A common theme that IDC hears from business and IT leaders is the belief that we are now living and competing in a digital-first world and they are looking for strategies and technology to deliver on the vision of improved customer satisfaction, operational efficiencies and drive more revenue from digital services,” said Marci Maddox, Research Director, Digital Experience Strategies at IDC. “For many, PaaS and SaaS will continue to be a key investment in 2022 and beyond. Buyers in highly regulated industries - such as financial services, insurance, and healthcare – that are seeking a cloud-first strategy and business user controls may find Smart Communications a good fit.”

The report, which evaluated 13 vendors, is released as customer communications are evolving beyond automated document generation software toward being a catalyst for improving customer experience through data insights and personalized customer touch points. Shifting away from one-way transactional communications and towards meaningful, two-way customer conversations not only improves a company’s customer experience but leads to higher customer satisfaction, continuous engagement, better brand loyalty, operational efficiencies and contributes to increased profit margins.

According to the report, “Smart Communications has a deep technical partner ecosystem and a growing list of systems integrators as well. Partners can contribute code and solutions to Smart Communications' Conversation Cloud Marketplace, which offers a selection of prebuilt accelerators. New partnerships include OneSpan for esignature and Duck Creek for the insurance vertical.” The report also noted, “Smart Communication offers an NLP plug-in for content analysis and a low-code orchestration flow builder to drive the customer journey next best interaction. Smart Communications also offers extended readability and sentiment and similarity analysis to improve content personalization in English and German languages. SmartIQ is instrumental in guided conversations that will extend into future immersive experiences.”

“We are incredibly proud that the IDC MarketScape has named Smart Communications as a Leader and recognized our ability to help enterprises have smarter conversations with their customers,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “Our cloud technology uniquely allows for personalized, omni-channel customer conversations which is very appealing to CIOs and business users alike because of the ease of use and scalability. We are committed to leading this market with the innovative vision, strategies and technology that sets our customers up for success.”

The report excerpt can be downloaded here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Source: "IDC MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Customer Communications Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment — Dynamic Delivery of Multichannel Personalized Experiences", By: Marci Maddox, June 2022, IDC # US48167722

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com