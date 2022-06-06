Visual Studio Magazine Announces 2022 Reader's Choice Award Winners

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visual Studio Magazine, a publication by 1105 Media, today announced the winners of its 28th annual Reader’s Choice Awards. The 2022 winners are chosen by the readers of Visual Studio Magazine and honor the best Visual Studio-related tools and services in more than 42 categories.
“This past year saw many new challenges for developers, including adapting to new hybrid work models,” said David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine. “To meet these challenges, developers used traditional tools and services along with new offerings focused on collaboration and cutting-edge technologies. Once again, our readers have provided invaluable crowd-sourced expertise on the best of these products – straight from the development front lines.”
Across the 42-plus categories, more than 400 products were voted on, with the top three entrants in each category receiving Gold, Silver and Bronze badges, respectively.
The winner’s list is available in a special edition PDF available for download on Visual Studio Magazine.
Here is the list of the top award recipients for each individual category:
Component Suite: Desktop (WinForms, WPF):
- DevExpress Universal Subscription
- Telerik UI for WinForms
- GrapeCity ActiveReports.NET
Component Suite: Web (ASP.NET, HTML5, JavaScript, XAML):
- DevExpress DXperience Subscription
- Telerik DevCraft
- Infragistics Ignite UI
Component Suite: Cross-Platform (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.):
- DevExpress DevExtreme Subscription
- Syncfusion Essential Studio for Flutter
- LEADTOOLS PDF Pro
Component: Grid and Spreadsheet:
- DevExpress Grid Control
- Telerik Kendo UI for Angular Data Grid
- Infragistics Ignite UI for Angular
- Syncfusion Essential Grid (tie for 3rd)
Component: Chart, Gauge, Graph and Flow:
- DevExpress Chart Control
- Telerik KendoReact Charts
- LightningChart .NET
Component: Imaging, Image Processing and Drawing:
- Telerik UI for WPF ImageEditor
- LEAD Technologies LEADTOOLS Imaging Pro
- Aspose.Imaging
Component: Mapping/GIS:
- DevExpress Map Control
- ArcGIS Runtime API for .NET
- Telerik UI for ASP.NET Core Map
Component: Text, OCR, Scanning & Barcode:
- DevExpress Rich Text Editor
- Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK
- GrapeCity Wijmo (tie for 2nd)
- LEADTOOLS Barcode Pro (tie for 2nd)
- Nevron Software NOV Rich Text Editor for .NET
Component: UI, Toolbar, Menu, Ribbon:
- DevExpress Ribbon & Toolbar
- Telerik UI for WinForms RibbonBar
- Codejock Suite Pro for ActiveX
Component: Multi-Document Processing:
- DevExpress Office File API
- Aspose.Total for .NET
- Syncfusion File-Format libraries
Blazor Components and Tools:
- DevExpress Blazor UI
- Telerik UI for Blazor
- Syncfusion Essential Studio for Blazor
- Infragistics Ignite UI for Blazor (tie for 3rd)
Software Design, Frameworks, and Modeling Tools:
- DevExpress XAF
- Altova UModel
- Devart Entity Developer
Performance, Profiling, and Debugging Tools:
- JetBrains dotTrace
- Telerik Fiddler Everywhere
- PostSharp Logging
General Development Tools (includes IDEs):
- JetBrains ReSharper
- Altova XMLSpy
- PostSharp Tools for Visual Studio (tie for 2nd)
- Snyk
Collaboration, Project Management and Agile Solutions:
- Atlassian Bitbucket
- JetBrains TeamCity
- VisualSVN
ALM, SCM and Requirements Management:
- VisualSVN Server
- Modern Requirements4DevOps
- Micro Focus Atlas
BI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio:
- SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio
- Syncfusion Bold BI
- GrapeCity Wyn Enterprise
Bug, Defect and Feature Tracking:
- Atlassian JIRA
- BugZilla
- DevExpress Logify
Software Architecture:
- Visual Paradigm
- Lucid
- Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect
Software Testing and Quality Assurance:
- DevExpress TestCafe
- Telerik Test Studio
- RevDeBug Test Suite
FTP, Email and Network Connectivity:
- SolarWinds Serv-U File Transfer Protocol Server
- NetWin SurgeFTP
- Catalyst Development SocketTools .NET Edition
Reporting, Analysis and Visualization:
- DevExpress Reporting
- SAP Crystal Reports, version for Visual Studio
- FastReport .NET
Databases and Data Development and Modeling:
- DevExpress XPO
- InfluxDB Cloud
- CData Embedded Data Virtualization Driver
- RavenDB NoSQL Database (tie for 3rd)
SharePoint Components and Tooling:
- Bamboo Project Management Suite
- ArcGIS Maps for SharePoint
- Nevron SharePoint Vision
PDF and Print/Preview Components and Tools:
- DevExpress PDF Control
- Telerik UI for WPF PDF Viewer
- Aspose.PDF
Mobile Development Tools and Frameworks:
- Bootstrap
- DevExpress MAUI & Xamarin UI
- Telerik UI for .NET MAUI
Middleware, SOA and Server-Based Tools:
- JSON Essentials for COM/ActiveX
- CData ADO.NET Providers
- ComponentSpace SAML Suite for .NET
Internet of Things:
- .NET nanoFramework
- GHI Electronics SITCore - C# on a Chip
- Node-RED
Web Design & Development Tools and Frameworks:
- DevExpress React Controls
- Devsense PHP Tools for Visual Studio
- Infragistics Ultimate (tie for 2nd)
- Spring Boot
Productivity Tools:
- DevExpress CodeRush for Visual Studio
- SonarLint
- ApexSQL Complete
- Infragistics App Builder (tie for 3rd)
Content Management Systems:
- N2 Open Source ASP.NET CMS
- Orchard CMS
- Kentico CMS
Cloud Development Tools:
- VMware vCloud Suite
- Clumsyleaf Software AzureXplorer for Visual Studio
- LEADTOOLS Hosted Cloud Services (tie for 2nd)
- CloudMonix
Security & Copy Protection:
- DevExpress App Security API
- CrypKey Instant
- Novalys Visual Guard
Installation, Setup & Deployment Tools:
- IntallAware for Windows Installer
- Flexera Software InstallShield
- Zero Install
Parallel and Multicore Development Tools:
- Intel Parallel Studio XE
- PostSharp Threading
- Imperas M*SDK Advanced Multicore SDK
Web Hosting:
- GoDaddy
- Bluehost
- Everleap ASP.NET Cloud Hosting
Help Authoring:
- Adobe RoboHelp
- HelpScribble
- IBE Software HelpNDoc
- Innovasys HelpStudio (tie for 3rd)
DevOps:
- AppDynamics
- Micro Focus Enterprise Developer for Visual Studio on Azure
- CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise
Developer Training Resources:
- Pluralsight
- Coursera
- Learning Tree
Specialized Search Engines:
- Elasticsearch
- Apache Lucene
- dtSearch Engine
Containers & Docker:
- Docker Development Tools
- Google Kubernetes Engine
- Amazon Elastic Container Service
AI/Cognitive Services/Machine Learning:
- DevExpress Dashboard
- Accord.NET
- TensorFlow (tie for 2nd)
- Distributed Machine Learning Toolkit
Software Development Service Providers:
- Telerik App Development Services
- Vulcan.NET
- jQWidgets Smart UI
