Visual Studio Magazine Announces 2022 Reader's Choice Award Winners

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visual Studio Magazine , a publication by 1105 Media, today announced the winners of its 28th annual Reader’s Choice Awards. The 2022 winners are chosen by the readers of Visual Studio Magazine and honor the best Visual Studio-related tools and services in more than 42 categories.

“This past year saw many new challenges for developers, including adapting to new hybrid work models,” said David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine. “To meet these challenges, developers used traditional tools and services along with new offerings focused on collaboration and cutting-edge technologies. Once again, our readers have provided invaluable crowd-sourced expertise on the best of these products – straight from the development front lines.”

Across the 42-plus categories, more than 400 products were voted on, with the top three entrants in each category receiving Gold, Silver and Bronze badges, respectively.

The winner’s list is available in a special edition PDF available for download on Visual Studio Magazine.

Here is the list of the top award recipients for each individual category:

Component Suite: Desktop (WinForms, WPF):

DevExpress Universal Subscription

Telerik UI for WinForms

GrapeCity ActiveReports.NET

Component Suite: Web (ASP.NET, HTML5, JavaScript, XAML):

DevExpress DXperience Subscription

Telerik DevCraft

Infragistics Ignite UI

Component Suite: Cross-Platform (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.):

DevExpress DevExtreme Subscription

Syncfusion Essential Studio for Flutter

LEADTOOLS PDF Pro

Component: Grid and Spreadsheet:

DevExpress Grid Control

Telerik Kendo UI for Angular Data Grid

Infragistics Ignite UI for Angular

Syncfusion Essential Grid (tie for 3rd)

Component: Chart, Gauge, Graph and Flow:

DevExpress Chart Control

Telerik KendoReact Charts

LightningChart .NET

Component: Imaging, Image Processing and Drawing:

Telerik UI for WPF ImageEditor

LEAD Technologies LEADTOOLS Imaging Pro

Aspose.Imaging

Component: Mapping/GIS:

DevExpress Map Control

ArcGIS Runtime API for .NET

Telerik UI for ASP.NET Core Map

Component: Text, OCR, Scanning & Barcode:

DevExpress Rich Text Editor

Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK

GrapeCity Wijmo (tie for 2nd)

LEADTOOLS Barcode Pro (tie for 2nd)

Nevron Software NOV Rich Text Editor for .NET

Component: UI, Toolbar, Menu, Ribbon:

DevExpress Ribbon & Toolbar

Telerik UI for WinForms RibbonBar

Codejock Suite Pro for ActiveX

Component: Multi-Document Processing:

DevExpress Office File API

Aspose.Total for .NET

Syncfusion File-Format libraries

Blazor Components and Tools:

DevExpress Blazor UI

Telerik UI for Blazor

Syncfusion Essential Studio for Blazor

Infragistics Ignite UI for Blazor (tie for 3rd)

Software Design, Frameworks, and Modeling Tools:

DevExpress XAF

Altova UModel

Devart Entity Developer

Performance, Profiling, and Debugging Tools:

JetBrains dotTrace

Telerik Fiddler Everywhere

PostSharp Logging

General Development Tools (includes IDEs):

JetBrains ReSharper

Altova XMLSpy

PostSharp Tools for Visual Studio (tie for 2nd)

Snyk

Collaboration, Project Management and Agile Solutions:

Atlassian Bitbucket

JetBrains TeamCity

VisualSVN

ALM, SCM and Requirements Management:

VisualSVN Server

Modern Requirements4DevOps

Micro Focus Atlas

BI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio:

SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio

Syncfusion Bold BI

GrapeCity Wyn Enterprise

Bug, Defect and Feature Tracking:

Atlassian JIRA

BugZilla

DevExpress Logify

Software Architecture:

Visual Paradigm

Lucid

Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect

Software Testing and Quality Assurance:

DevExpress TestCafe

Telerik Test Studio

RevDeBug Test Suite

FTP, Email and Network Connectivity:

SolarWinds Serv-U File Transfer Protocol Server

NetWin SurgeFTP

Catalyst Development SocketTools .NET Edition

Reporting, Analysis and Visualization:

DevExpress Reporting

SAP Crystal Reports, version for Visual Studio

FastReport .NET

Databases and Data Development and Modeling:

DevExpress XPO

InfluxDB Cloud

CData Embedded Data Virtualization Driver

RavenDB NoSQL Database (tie for 3rd)

SharePoint Components and Tooling:

Bamboo Project Management Suite

ArcGIS Maps for SharePoint

Nevron SharePoint Vision

PDF and Print/Preview Components and Tools:

DevExpress PDF Control

Telerik UI for WPF PDF Viewer

Aspose.PDF

Mobile Development Tools and Frameworks:

Bootstrap

DevExpress MAUI & Xamarin UI

Telerik UI for .NET MAUI

Middleware, SOA and Server-Based Tools:

JSON Essentials for COM/ActiveX

CData ADO.NET Providers

ComponentSpace SAML Suite for .NET

Internet of Things:

.NET nanoFramework

GHI Electronics SITCore - C# on a Chip

Node-RED

Web Design & Development Tools and Frameworks:

DevExpress React Controls

Devsense PHP Tools for Visual Studio

Infragistics Ultimate (tie for 2 nd )

) Spring Boot

Productivity Tools:

DevExpress CodeRush for Visual Studio

SonarLint

ApexSQL Complete

Infragistics App Builder (tie for 3rd)

Content Management Systems:

N2 Open Source ASP.NET CMS

Orchard CMS

Kentico CMS

Cloud Development Tools:

VMware vCloud Suite

Clumsyleaf Software AzureXplorer for Visual Studio

LEADTOOLS Hosted Cloud Services (tie for 2 nd )

) CloudMonix

Security & Copy Protection:

DevExpress App Security API

CrypKey Instant

Novalys Visual Guard

Installation, Setup & Deployment Tools:

IntallAware for Windows Installer

Flexera Software InstallShield

Zero Install

Parallel and Multicore Development Tools:

Intel Parallel Studio XE

PostSharp Threading

Imperas M*SDK Advanced Multicore SDK

Web Hosting:

GoDaddy

Bluehost

Everleap ASP.NET Cloud Hosting

Help Authoring:

Adobe RoboHelp

HelpScribble

IBE Software HelpNDoc

Innovasys HelpStudio (tie for 3rd)

DevOps:

AppDynamics

Micro Focus Enterprise Developer for Visual Studio on Azure

CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise

Developer Training Resources:

Pluralsight

Coursera

Learning Tree

Specialized Search Engines:

Elasticsearch

Apache Lucene

dtSearch Engine

Containers & Docker:

Docker Development Tools

Google Kubernetes Engine

Amazon Elastic Container Service

AI/Cognitive Services/Machine Learning:

DevExpress Dashboard

Accord.NET

TensorFlow (tie for 2 nd )

) Distributed Machine Learning Toolkit

Software Development Service Providers:

Telerik App Development Services

Vulcan.NET

jQWidgets Smart UI

###

About Converge360

Converge360, an 1105 Media company, has been a trusted resource for more than 25 years, sharing our expert editorial voice in the areas of IT, development and the channel, while allowing us to bring our B2B clients top quality programs including demand generation, events, media, webcasts and custom programs. Converge360 media brands include ADTmag.com, AWSinsider.net, MCPmag.com, MSDN Magazine, Pure AI, Redmondmag.com, Redmond Channel Partner, Virtualization & Cloud Review and Visual Studio Magazine. https://converge360.com

About 1105 Media Inc.

1105 Media Inc. is a leading provider of business-to-business (B2B) media services in the ABM, Big Data, education technology, enterprise computing, and infrastructure markets. 1105 Media’s offerings span print and online magazines, journals and newsletters; seminars, conferences and trade shows; training courseware; marketing and Web-based services. https://1105media.com

Attachment