Noname Security Launches Most Advanced Global API Security Solution on the Market Delivering Greater Scalability and Performance

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , the most complete, proactive approach to API security, today announced version 3.0 of its API Security Platform to empower AppSec teams with easy, fast, and flexible API security. The most advanced API solution on the market, the platform provides API security that adheres to any environment, market, or regulatory requirement.



According to The 2022 API Security Trends report conducted by 451 Research, the number of APIs in use among survey respondents has increased by 201% in a 12 month period. Additionally, 41% of the organizations represented by survey respondents experienced an API security incident in the last 12 months; and 63% of those noted that the incident involved a data breach or data loss.

“API use is at an all-time high as businesses see the opportunity in opening up their technology to drive growth and innovation. But big opportunity brings big risk,” said Shay Levi, Co-Founder and CTO at Noname Security. “APIs represent a considerable security risk and have become a top attack vector. We are continually working to develop and improve our API security platform, to remain one step ahead of malicious actors. With today’s news, security teams can be confident that they are protected.”

“Our business is built upon billions of financial transactions with no latency across 100+ countries every day,” said Nir Rothenberg, CISO at Rapyd. “Noname Security not only gives us visibility into all of our APIs spread across multiple clouds and regions, but it enables our team to easily find and fix problems and provides us with the visibility and granularity we needed to protect our transactions.”

The Noname API Security Platform 3.0 gives customers global visibility with local control as they are able to identify issues and patterns across regions regardless of traffic volume or environment complexity. With the latest version, security teams can expect improved architecture and navigation, enabling real-time visibility, organization, and administration of all active and dormant APIs, as well as adherence to privacy regulations across regions, including PCI-DSS, PII, data residency, and other regulatory requirements. The platform is also quick to adapt to new requirements and markets with greater deployment flexibility and speed.

“Noname Security’s Remote Engine is a game changer in regards to API security. Our partners' clients have to operate in a multitude of cloud environments across Asia and must keep sensitive data such as PII data within each cloud environment to meet international and local regulatory requirements,” said Jeremy Woo, Founder and CEO at AZ Asia-Pacific. “Noname enables them to do that without a performance compromise or complicating management of multiple environments.”

Additional key features of the Noname API Security Platform 3.0 include:

API-first – Every action in Noname is available via API, allowing you to fully integrate it into existing processes and optimize workflows.

– Every action in Noname is available via API, allowing you to fully integrate it into existing processes and optimize workflows. Rapid Discovery – Thousands of APIs can be discovered, analyzed, and categorized in seconds with prioritization of serious issues.

– Thousands of APIs can be discovered, analyzed, and categorized in seconds with prioritization of serious issues. Multi-Environment Coverage – Real-time discovery and remediation of API risks regardless of the cloud, location(s), or number of APIs.

– Real-time discovery and remediation of API risks regardless of the cloud, location(s), or number of APIs. High-Performance User Interface (UI) – Updated UI is extremely fast and responsive, enabling users to immediately dive into details, customize views, and export details quickly.

– Updated UI is extremely fast and responsive, enabling users to immediately dive into details, customize views, and export details quickly. Grouping – Automatic or custom grouping of APIs based on application, business unit, functional capabilities, or any other characteristic to optimize efficiency.

– Automatic or custom grouping of APIs based on application, business unit, functional capabilities, or any other characteristic to optimize efficiency. Automation – Automate remediation via integration with ITSM tools to reduce exposure and administrative overhead.

– Automate remediation via integration with ITSM tools to reduce exposure and administrative overhead. Standard Syslog Export – Export to any SIEM(s) or SOAR application to deliver overall visibility on security threats.

– Export to any SIEM(s) or SOAR application to deliver overall visibility on security threats. Optimized AWS Load Balancer Log – Ingestion accelerates analysis and posture management.

– Ingestion accelerates analysis and posture management. Enterprise Controls – Precisely control access with flexible role-based access, inspect every action with the audit log, and create and enforce custom DLP and other policies with the policy engine.



The Noname API Security Platform is the only solution that covers the entire API security scope across three pillars - API Posture Management, API Runtime Security and API Security Testing. It increases security team effectiveness by arming them with the easiest, fastest, and most flexible tool to protect their APIs. With the platform, security teams can perform deep investigation on potential attacks and vulnerabilities, remediate those issues based on actionable intelligence, and optimize processes every step of the way.

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across three pillars — Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.