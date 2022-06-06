OLIPOP Announces Partnership With Illumination’s Minions; Launches Limited-Edition Banana Cream Flavor for July 1 Release of Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru

OAKLAND, Calif., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Functional soda brand OLIPOP today announced a partnership with Illumination and Universal Pictures to create a limited-edition Banana Cream flavor, timed to the global theatrical release of the new Illumination film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, on July 1, 2022. The new flavor is now available online at www.drinkolipop.com. Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ everyday needs, will also be selling single cans in select markets starting June 16, 2022. The limited-edition flavor will be available for purchase until July 15, 2022.*



This advertising campaign marks a huge milestone for OLIPOP’s better-for-you brand, as they join forces with the biggest global animated film franchise in history. The partnership exemplifies OLIPOP’s growth within the industry as they prove they can compete with the traditional soda companies, not only in terms of elevating taste and nutritionals, but in relevance to mainstream pop culture.





Ad Campaign Video Clips & Product Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1K92Hv47drZXBWGwBB4iYKmJXB52KJwcP?usp=sharing

Credit: OLIPOP

OLIPOP’s delicious product offerings, health benefits, and consistent out-of-the-box marketing tactics have not only attracted powerhouse companies such as Illumination and Universal Pictures, but also celebrity investors including Camila Cabello, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Logic, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

After launching in 2018, OLIPOP has already achieved a striking valuation of $200 million, with an anticipated $100 million run-rate by the end of 2022. The brand was started by beverage entrepreneurs Ben Goodwin and David Lester who set out to create a functional soda—one with a familiar and delicious taste but with the added benefits of microbiome and digestive health support. In just three years, the brand has disrupted the traditional soda industry and amassed widespread appeal for its tasty, nostalgia-infused flavors, and proprietary gut-friendly formulation. While traditional soda is loaded with sugar and additives, each can of OLIPOP has 35-45 calories, contains two to five grams of natural sugars, and provides nine grams of prebiotic plant fiber, which is one-third of the daily recommended amount. The product is eliminating the consequences of the traditional soda category, and making way for a new functional soda with benefits, changing the trajectory of health outcomes for many consumers.

*Actual length of availability will be based on sell-through.

About OLIPOP

OLIPOP is a functional soda that offers the experience of enjoying cola without the guilt. OLIPOP was formulated alongside a team of leading scientists who developed a tonic that combines the classic soda taste with the benefits of plant-based fiber, prebiotics, and other botanical ingredients to help balance out the body’s microbiome and promote overall well-being. OLIPOP is available in a variety of flavors including Vintage Cola, Orange Squeeze, Strawberry Vanilla, Cherry Vanilla, Lemon Ginger, Classic Root Beer, Orange Cream, Blackberry Vanilla, Classic Grape, and Tropical Punch. OLIPOP is Non-GMO, paleo, vegan, and gluten-free and is available online at www.drinkolipop.com as well as more than 10,000 grocers nationwide including Kroger, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Safeway, and Wegmans.

About Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru

This summer, from the biggest global animated franchise in history, comes the origin story of how the world’s greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema’s most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled in Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement.

It’s not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions.

When the infamous supervillain supergroup, the Vicious 6, oust their leader—legendary martial arts fighter Wild Knuckles (Oscar® winner Alan Arkin)— Gru, their most devoted fanboy, interviews to become their newest member. The Vicious 6 is not impressed by the diminutive, wannabe villain, but then Gru outsmarts (and enrages) them, and he suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

Featuring more spectacular action than any film in Illumination history and packed with the franchise’s signature subversive humor, Minions: The Rise of Gru stars a thrilling new cast, including, the Vicious 6: Taraji P. Henson as cool and confident leader Belle Bottom, whose chain belt doubles as a lethal disco-ball mace; Jean-Claude Van Damme as the nihilistic Jean Clawed, who’s armed (literally) with a giant robotic claw; Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, whose traditional nun’s habit hides her deadly nun-chucks; Dolph Lundgren as Swedish roller-skate champion Svengeance, who dispenses his enemies with spin kicks from his spiked skates; and Danny Trejo as Stronghold, whose giant iron hands are both a menace to others and a burden to him.

The film also stars Russell Brand as Young Dr. Nefario, an aspiring mad scientist, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, an acupuncturist with mad kung fu skills, and Oscar® winner Julie Andrews as Gru’s maddeningly self-absorbed mom.

Steered by the franchise’s original creators, Minions: The Rise of Gru is produced by visionary Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud. The film is directed by returning franchise filmmaker Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions), co-directed by Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets films), and features the iconic voice of Pierre Coffin as the Minions and a killer ’70s soundtrack courtesy of legendary Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff.

Press Contact

A-Game Public Relations

Carrie Bernstein

carrie@a-gamepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2a5c689-ff6e-4616-8f4a-2e294cb4ec7e