ALLM announced as Get With The Guidelines® Compatible Vendor

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALLM announced today that it has been named a compatible vendor within the American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines® program. This premier AHA (American Heart Association) program assists hospitals in measuring and improving cardiovascular disease and stroke care through research-based methods, encouraging the latest scientific treatment guidelines and best practices.

The Get With The Guidelines program works with other mission-aligned organizations toward the goal of improving data capture, workflow and, ultimately, patient outcomes. The program includes the following five modules: Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Failure, Resuscitation, Stroke and Coronary Artery Disease. More information about the American Heart Association and its Get With The Guidelines programs can be found at www.heart.org.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Get With The Guidelines Compatible Vendor," said Harry Reddy, CEO, ALLM, Cambridge, MA. "With consistent adherence to the evidence-based care measured by Get With The Guidelines quality improvement program, research has shown lower mortality rates and better outcomes."

More than 2,500 of the hospitals in the U.S. participate in at least one of the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement modules, and as of 2021, over 10 million patients have been treated at participating healthcare organizations.

ALLM is shaping healthcare by offering a proven, secure and HIPAA-compliant next-generation digital technology platform that empowers individuals and works along the care-continuum journey in a patient-centric way with features of real-time clinical communication, coordination, information sharing, and decision support for paramedics, hospitals, physicians and specialists, as well as post-discharge follow-up with patients. Its solutions are enabling the digital transformation at the point of care to enhance patient safety and treatment outcomes, cut systemic costs and silos, create new revenue streams and feedback loops, and reduce clinician burnout and liability, as well as improve the patient experience. The solutions work natively on smartphones, tablets, and computers. Its flagship Join app is also FDA-approved. ALLM's clients get a dedicated administrative dashboard with shadowed case data, analytics, reports and telehealth audit trail, as well as facilitation of quality improvement and research initiatives. ALLM has demonstrated a consistent track record of improving patient outcomes, such as shortening time to treatment by over 30%, reducing the door to groin puncture time by over 60% and cutting mortality rates by 18%.

