Magnus Financial Group Announces James J. Broderick Has Joined the Firm as Director of Investment Research & Trading

NEW YORK, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that James J. Broderick, CFP®, APMA® has joined the firm as Director of Investment Research & Trading.

Prior to joining Magnus, Broderick was a Senior Investment Analyst at Pioneer Financial (Pioneer) at Northwestern Mutual's Park Avenue Office. Broderick worked at Pioneer since 2015, providing investment research to financial advisors while participating in the investment committee and consulting on portfolio construction for high-net-worth individuals. He has also held additional roles in financial services at Bleakley Advisory Group, AMR Capital Trading, Ernst & Young, HedgeFundLive.com and A.G Edwards.

"I am looking forward to working again with Jim," said CEO Michael Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, adding, "He was instrumental in helping me build my investment practice while at my prior company and we are confident that he will help us do the same here at Magnus."

Broderick received his Bachelor of Science with a double major in Finance and Economics from Caldwell University. He previously maintained Series 7 and 63 registrations and currently holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional certification, Accredited Portfolio Management Advisors (APMA) designation, Enrolled Agent (EA) Certification and is currently studying for Level 3 of the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) certification.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that supports a variety of departments including investment & insurance operations, research and trading, compliance, and marketing.

Media Contact:

Thomas Barber

Phone: 800-339-1367

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment