Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson Proclaims May 19, 2022 'CALEFFI DAY'

MILWAUKEE, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caleffi North America, Inc., a manufacturer specializing in innovative plumbing and hydronic heating components, celebrated their 20th Anniversary in North America and the opening of a new training center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, by hosting an Open House celebration on May 19, 2022. To honor this milestone, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson proclaimed Thursday, May 19, 2022, to be CALEFFI DAY throughout the City of Milwaukee.

The Open House welcomed esteemed guests, industry partners and employees. A special ceremony included remarks by JoCasta Zamarripa, Milwaukee 8th District Alderwoman and Erick Shambarger, Environmental Sustainability Director with the City of Milwaukee as he presented the official mayoral proclamation to the CEO and General Director of Caleffi North America, Mark Olson.

"Caleffi's core values remain steadfast: commitment, passion, innovation and love for the local community. We will leverage our reputation built these first 20 years to continue expanding our family of customers and employees," said Olson.

The mayoral proclamation reads as follows:

Office of the Mayor, City of Milwaukee Proclamation

WHEREAS: The City of Milwaukee proudly joins Caleffi North America, in recognizing their 20th anniversary on Thursday, May 19, 2022; and,

WHEREAS, Caleffi North America is an acclaimed and valued manufacturing company that is committed to product innovation, energy conservation and the promotion of economic growth in Milwaukee; and,

WHEREAS, Caleffi North America maintained resiliency in supply chain orchestration throughout the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the dedication of their essential workers that ensured delivery of heating and plumbing components throughout North America; and,

WHEREAS, Caleffi North America will continue to serve as a leading corporate citizen, outstanding employer and a loyal Menomonee Valley Partner (MVP) in the City of Milwaukee; and,

WHEREAS, Caleffi North America is an invaluable company in the Milwaukee area for its dedication to training the next generation of learners and leaders; and,

WHEREAS, The City of Milwaukee commends North America for 20 years of dedicated service and leadership in the City of Milwaukee, recognizes its outstanding contributions to the community and wishes it many more years of success;

NOW, THEREFORE, l, CAVALIER JOHNSON, Mayor of the City of Milwaukee, do hereby proclaim Thursday, May 19, 2022, to be CALEFFI DAY throughout the City of Milwaukee.

CALEFFI - Creating innovative, superior performance products that help customers live comfortably and economically, while softening their impact on the environment. Visit www.caleffi.us or contact Sharon Alexander for more information, sharon.alexander@caleffi.com.

