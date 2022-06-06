Love Island opens virtual villa in Hotel Hideaway; Partnership kicks off today with new season premiere









Collaboration between ITV Studios and Azerion launch global digital content partnership

Amsterdam, Netherlands – June 6th, 2022 – Digital entertainment and media platform Azerion today launched a global digital content partnership with ITV Studios, one of the largest entertainment companies in the world. The collaboration kicks off by bringing the award-winning global sensation Love Island, commissioned in 21 territories, to Hotel Hideaway, a 3D online social community, popular amongst the youth audience throughout the globe. Timed with the season premiere of Love Island today, Hotel Hideaway players can access custom Love Island content for their avatars and even hang out at the Love Island villa.

Watch the Hotel Hideaway x Love Island announcement trailer:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p-ibpZjjVcH10sabpxbj9vbiJjGyfYfV/view?usp=sharing

Exclusive Love Island outfits, hair styles, themed profile backgrounds and a number of essential items appearing in the show will all feature in Hotel Hideaway as part of a new way for players to engage with the iconic Love Island brand.









“We are thrilled to welcome Love Island into Hotel Hideaway this summer. This is such a perfect match”, said Madelon Smittenaar, Business Development Manager at Azerion. “We have regular item drops and interactive events in store for new and existing players around the world, who will have a unique opportunity to share the Love Island experience with their friends.”

“With our player base it makes total sense for Hotel Hideaway to collaborate with Love Island as they join our extensive list of partnered IPs,” said Jurriaan van Teunenbroek, VP Games and Content at Azerion. “Hotel Hideaway brings a multitude of ways for the Love Islands fan base to engage and feel part of the show as it becomes a hot destination this summer!”

Kim Dingler, CCO, Global Entertainment, ITV Studios: “We are excited to partner with Azerion. Hotel Hideaway and Love Island have a perfect brand fit. We are giving fans all over the world a new virtual way to experience the life of an Islander in the Love Island villa.”

Watch the Love Island x Hotel Hideaway trailer: https://bit.ly/3tb8AAt

View the presskit: https://bit.ly/3x0EfWw

About Hotel Hideaway

With over 17.5 million registered users, Azerion’s Hotel Hideaway is a 3D social virtual community full of opportunities to meet new people and make new friends. The Hotel is a lively and vibrant world full to the brim with social adventures and fun activities! Dress to impress and stand out from the crowd with an abundance of stylish clothing, items and accessories. Customise your room with a variety of furniture items and decorations. Learn secret gestures and dance moves - and then party into the early hours inside unique public rooms. No matter what you like to spend your time doing, Hotel Hideaway is the place to be. There’s oodles of fun to be had and secrets to discover, so jump in and make sure the other guests recognise your name!



About ITV Studios

ITV Studios is a creator, producer and distributor of world-leading programmes and formats that people can’t get enough of. Connecting millions of people every day and shaping and reflecting the world they live in, ITV Studios is More Than TV. Its Brand & Licensing department is responsible for all global commercial activities including sponsorship, brand licensing, consumer products, gaming, and live events. It represents a diverse portfolio including scripted and non-scripted content, game shows and kids titles, which offers a wide range of commercial opportunities. Brands include The Voice, Hell's Kitchen, Love Island, I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, The Chase, Coronation Street, Schitt’s Creek, The Last Unicorn, Thunderbirds, Space: 1999, The Prisoner, and more.



About Azerion

Azerion is a high-growth digital entertainment and media platform. As a content-driven, technology and data company, Azerion serves consumers, digital publishers, advertisers and game creators globally. Azerion’s integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers, supported by in market sales and campaign management teams. Through our technology, content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach the millions of people across the globe that play Azerion’s games and view its distributed entertainment content to increase engagement, loyalty and drive e-commerce.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is a publicly traded company listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information visit: www.azerion.com



MEDIA CONTACT

Plan of Attack on behalf of Azerion

Vincent Abel

vincent@planofattack.biz













