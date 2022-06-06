RemSleep Holdings Inc. Issues a Letter from the CEO

Tampa, FL, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemSleep Holdings Inc (OTC PINK: RMSL), a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive sleep apnea patients, today provides a corporate update and letter from CEO Tom Wood.

Dear Shareholders,

On Friday the 27th of May, we were informed by the FDA after months of waiting, the DeltaWave will be reclassified under 510K review as an implantable device. Consequently, additional testing is now required under this new classification. Management was advised to withdraw the current 510K application and resubmit after the new testing parameters have been satisfied. RemSleep is presently engaging the professionals perfectly suited to perform all new testing requirements and will fast-track this new requirement to submit the new 510K without delay. RemSleep has written acknowledgment from the FDA reviewer that all the testing submitted to date will be applicable to the new 510K submission. We worked diligently to comply with all known requirements to ensure that the current submission was accurately prepared, but due to the recent CPAP-related recalls, and other various complaints, DeltaWave’s 510K status has been an evolving, fast-moving target within the FDA.

Regardless, RemSleep takes full responsibility for all issues. Frankly, RemSleep is in a stronger position because in previous submissions we were not provided definitive guidelines. The last correspondence we received from the reviewer was accompanied with information providing a definitive guideline of requirements that we are now aware must be met to satisfy this new classification. This, along with a guarantee that all current test results are admissible, leaves us optimistic, since we are now proceeding without the previous uncertainties. Although disheartened by this setback, we expect to get this new 510K submission approved in a timely manner, and subsequent 510K submissions should go through the validation process much easier. Simultaneously we are planning to soon submit the next 510K on our next-generation Nasal Pillows interface, which we believe will be the new standard of world-class.

Our OTCQB application status is in the final stages of being completed by our securities attorney.

We will continue to update our shareholders. We understand your frustrations, and thank you for your patience during this time.

Sincerely,

Tom Wood

About RemSleep Holdings Inc.

RemSleep Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive Sleep Apnea patients. Our focus is primarily designing and manufacturing devices and products for the treatment of Sleep Apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 30 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the RemSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. We diligently strive for our products to make the difference and improve the condition of those suffering from Sleep Apnea.

