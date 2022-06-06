SRAX Reports Record Full Year and Q4 2021 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, is providing full year financial results.



SRAX exceeded guidance of $31.5M for 2021, with SRAX totaling $28.6 million in revenue, and its former subsidiary, BIGtoken, totaling $3.4 million in revenue. Due to the deconsolidation of BIGtoken as of December 31, 2021, the following full year earnings report includes BIGtoken’s results from operations as discontinued operations. Due to an increase in bookings, SRAX is providing guidance of $47M-$50M for 2022.

Financial Highlights

SRAX generated record annual revenue of $28.6 million in 2021, up 336% from 2020.

Record quarterly SRAX revenue in Q4 of $9.6 million, up 27% from Q3 and 170% over prior year period

Record GAAP Operating income of $2 million in 2021 versus a loss of $7 million in 2020, up $9 million year-over-year on an as reported basis

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million in 2021 versus a loss of $2 million in 2020, up $5.8 million or 287% versus prior year.

Repurchased approximately $0.9 million of common stock.

One time non-cash charges of $24 million, attributable to the deconsolidation of BIGtoken.

Q4 Financial Highlights

In the fourth quarter of 2021, SRAX reported Sequire revenue of $9.6 million, up 27% from the prior quarter and 170% over the year-ago period. The strong growth in Sequire revenues were the result of continued adoption of the Sequire Platform.

Employee related costs in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $2.2 million, or 23.3% of revenues. This was an improvement from the third quarter of 25.3% and 64.5% in the year-ago period.

Sales and marketing costs were $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus $1.7 million in the prior quarter and $0.5 million in the year-ago period. The increase in sales and marketing costs were driven by increased marketing spend to promote our offerings.

General and administrative expenses increased to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, up from $1.6 million in the prior quarter and $0.5 million in the year-ago period. The increase in general and administrative expenses were a result of infrastructure needed to accommodate our growth.

“Not only was 2021 a record revenue and growth year for SRAX, it was also a transformational year for us and we were able to successfully meet our 2 main objectives for the year:

1) Continue to grow our highly profitable Sequire business and

2) Deconsolidate BIGtoken

The numbers we will report in our next report for Q1 2022 will not include any BIGtoken noise and we hope will make it easier for the investment community to appreciate the exciting business we have built at Sequire,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX.

“While we are very proud of our results for FY 2021, we appreciate that the reported results include large, non-recurring, non-cash charges totaling $24 million for BIGtoken as we move the asset to discontinued operations. However, we believe that analyzing our revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the year will give investors a better perspective of the health and opportunities for our business. For 2021 we reported revenue growth of 336% and EBITDA of $3.8 million.

Q4 2021 results reflected another strong quarter with revenue of $9.6 million and adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million. While these results exceed our expectations, we believe the figures would have been even better had management not been distracted by the BIGtoken transaction and had the company not been required to incur certain expenses related to the BIGtoken transaction.

Despite the turbulence in the stock market, our business remains very strong with record weekly bookings taking place in Q2 of 2022. Our customers remain excited about the value proposition Sequire offers and our backlog remains stronger than ever giving us strong visibility into our results. For Q1 2022, we expect revenue to be approximately $11.5 million, which would be our highest quarter ever. For full year 2022, we expect revenue to be $47-50 million,” added Christopher Miglino.

Business Highlights For 2021

Deconsolidated BIGtoken following BIGtoken and BritePool merger

Launched VIRA™, the Virtual Investor Relations Assistant and AI solution specially designed to support Sequire user communication with the investment community

Launched Microcaps.com, an editorial content and curated news distribution site, which sees substantial growth averaging 250,000 unique monthly visitors

Hosted 10 Virtual Conferences

Integrated short interest data into the Sequire platform in the new Short Interest Data Feature

Launched Shelf Registration Feature, which combines data and technology to provide actionable insights to public companies in regards to their shelf availability

Teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to further integrate Zoom with the Sequire Audience Feature

Added the 1x1 Meeting Feature to the Sequire platform, allowing companies to launch their earnings calls, shareholder meetings, and other customizable webinars through the platform

Released the Investment Advisor Feature, a search tool to find contact information on individuals who are registered investment advisors

Launched the Investor Relations Website Feature giving issuers the ability to create and customize their own IR website through the platform

Financial Outlook

First Quarter 2022 Guidance Revenue is expected to be in the range of $11.5 million representing an increase of 20% over the fourth quarter and 250% over the previous year.



Full Year 2022 Guidance 2022 Revenue is expected to be in the range of $47 million to $50 million, representing an increase in the range of 65% to 75% versus 2021 revenue of $28.5 million



About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.





SRAX, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) As of December 31, As of December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,348,000 $ 450,000 Accounts receivable 821,000 1,409,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 430,000 361,000 Securities held for sale 19,894,000 8,447,000 Designated assets 4,111,000 - Contract assets 1,282,000 Current assets of discontinued operations - 1,206,000 Current assets 27,886,000 11,873,000 Notes receivable 935,000 893,000 Property and equipment 114,000 117,000 Intangible assets 1,443,000 1,492,000 Right of use assets 257,000 366,000 Other assets 36,000 2,000 Goodwill 17,906,000 17,906,000 Long-term assets of discontinued operations 6,364,000 Total Assets $ 48,577,000 $ 39,013,000 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,893,000 $ 2,708,000 Deferred revenue 17,398,000 4,842,000 Other current liabilities 763,000 3,417,000 Payroll protection loan - current portion 10,000 747,000 OID notes payable - current portion 1,164,000 6,016,000 Preferred stock 4,111,000 Current liabilities for disposal - 1,305,000 Current liabilities 27,339,000 19,035,000 Right to use liability - long term 114,000 243,000 Payroll protection loan - long term - 379,000 Deferred Tax Liability 131,000 131,000 Total liabilities 27,584,000 19,788,000 Class A common 26,000 16,000 Additional paid-in capital 51,075,000 69,551,000 Accumulated deficit (30,108,000 ) (50,342,000 ) Total stockholders' equity 20,993,000 19,225,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 48,577,000 $ 39,013,000





SRAX Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Unaudited) in dollars FY 2021 FY 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (39,728,000 ) $ (14,705,000 ) Less: discontinued operations, net of tax (23,808,000 ) (4,641,000 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (15,920,000 ) (10,064,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 919,000 772,000 Stock based compensation 1,006,000 1,615,000 Change in fair value of marketable securities, net 11,038,000 (945,000 ) Forgiveness of payroll protection program loan Stock based compensation (1,167,000 ) 1,615,000 Other, net 7,157,000 529,000 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of discontinued operations (18,827,000 ) (2,676,000 ) Net cash used in continuing operations (15,794,000 ) (9,154,000 ) Net cash used in discontinued operations (8,118,000 ) (4,335,000 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (23,912,000 ) (13,489,000 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from the sale of securities held for sale 8,627,000 519,000 Purchases of marketable securities (934,000 ) - Proceeds from sale of TI Health, net - 7,000,000 Acquisition of LD Micro, net (3,004,000 ) (697,000 ) Development of software (798,000 ) (633,000 ) Other assets, net (102,000 ) 32,000 Net cash from continuing operations 3,789,000 6,221,000 Net cash from discontinued operations 917,000 (175,000 ) Net Cash Provided (Used) by Investing Activities 3,789,000 6,221,000 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from payroll protection program 1,084,000 Proceeds from the issuance of notes payable, net 6,778,000 Proceeds from the sale of common stock units 284,000 Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 15,952,000 Due from prior subsidiary (793,000 ) Net cash from continuing operations 15,443,000 7,862,000 Net cash from discontinued operations 4,736,000 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 20,179,000 7,862,000 Net increase (decrease) in Cash from continuing operations 3,438,000 4,929,000 Net increase (decrease) in Cash from discontinued operations (2,465,000 ) (4,510,000 ) Cash, Beginning of Period 451,000 32,000 Cash, End of Period $ 1,424,000 $ 451,000 Less: Cash from discontinued operations 76,000 1,000 Cash from continuing operations 1,348,000 450,000





SRAX Inc. Quarterly Operating Results (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Q/Q Y/Y Q4-2020 Ql-2021 Q2-2021 Q3-2021 Q4-2021 $ CHG % CHG $ CHG % CHG FY-2021 FY-2020 $ CHG % CHG REVENUE Total revenues 3,554,000 4,587,000 6,828,000 7,548,000 9,587,000 2,039,000 27% 6,033,000 170% 28,550,000 6,479,000 22,071,000 341% COSTS AND EXPENSES Total cost of revenues 892,000 1,377,000 1,218,000 1,597,000 2,102,000 505,000 32% 1,210,000 136% 6,294,000 1,789,000 4,505,000 252% Employee related costs 2,292,000 1,550,000 1,891,000 1,906,000 2,230,000 324,000 17% (62,000 ) -3% 7,577,000 4,683,000 2,894,000 62% Marketing and selling expenses 550,000 994,000 1,547,000 1,703,000 2,068,000 365,000 21% 1,518,000 276% 6,312,000 1,717,000 4,595,000 268% Platform Costs 341,000 20,000 31,000 54,000 109,000 55,000 102% (232,000 ) -68% 214,000 960,000 (746,000 ) -78% Depreciation and amortization 238,000 242,000 233,000 235,000 132,000 (103,000 ) -44% (106,000 ) -45% 842,000 772,000 70,000 9% General selling general and administrative 453,000 1,164,000 137,000 1,592,000 2,463,000 871,000 55% 2,010,000 444% 5,356,000 3,590,000 1,766,000 49% Total costs and expenses 4,766,000 5,347,000 5,057,000 7,087,000 9,104,000 2,017,000 28% 4,338,000 91% 26,595,000 13,511,000 13,084,000 97% (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (1,212,000 ) (760,000 ) 1,771,000 461,000 483,000 22,000 5% 1,695,000 140% 1,955,000 (7,032,000 ) 8,987,000 128% Financing Costs, net (6,810,000 ) (760,000 ) (297,000 ) (518,000 ) (188,000 ) 330,000 64% 6,622,000 97% (10,253,000 ) (12,150,000 ) 1,897,000 16% Gain on sale of investment in TI-Health 7,873,000 - - - - - 0% (7,873,000 ) -100% 7,873,000 (7,873,000 ) -100% Gain (loss) on marketable securities 1,158,000 4,507,000 (4,561,000 ) (3,632,000 ) (5,076,000 ) (1,444,000 ) -40% (6,234,000 ) -538% (8,762,000 ) 945,000 (9,707,000 ) -1027% Other income (8,000 ) 15,000 8,000 (1,000 ) (1,000 ) n/a 7,000 88% 1,144,000 1,144,000 100% Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (9,265,000 ) (305,000 ) - - 0% - 0% 321,000 (321,000 ) -100% (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,001,000 (6,263,000 ) (3,384,000 ) (3,689,000 ) (4,782,000 ) (1,093,000 ) -30% (5,783,000 ) -578% (15,916,000 ) (10,043,000 ) (5,873,000 ) -58% Provision for income taxes 14,000 - - - - 0% - 0% (4,000 ) (21,000 ) 17,000 81% INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 1,001,000 (6,249,000 ) (3,384,000 ) (3,689,000 ) (4,782,000 ) (1,093,000 ) -30% (5,783,000 ) -578% (15,920,000 ) (10,064,000 ) (5,856,000 ) -58% Discontinued Operations Loss before income tax benefits (783,000 ) (1,521,000 ) (1,985,000 ) (2,029,000 ) (8,841,000 ) (6,812,000 ) -336% (8,058,000 ) -1029 (14,376,000 ) (4,641,000 ) (9,735,000 ) -210% Loss on disposal of subsidiary (9,432,000 ) (9,432,000 ) n/a (9,432,000 ) n/a (9,432,000 ) (9,432,000 ) n/a Income tax benefit - 0% - 0% - 0% (LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (783,000 ) (1,521,000 ) (1,985,000 ) (2,029,000 ) (18,273,000 ) (16,244,000 ) -801% (17,490,000 ) -2234% (23,808,000 ) (4,641,000 ) (19,167,000 ) -413% NET LOSS 218,000 (7,770,000 ) (5,369,000 ) (5,718,000 ) (23,055,000 ) (17,337,000 ) -303% (23,273,000 ) -10676% (39,728,000 ) (14,705,000 ) (25,023,000 ) -170% - 845,000 272,000 774,000 3,515,000 2,741,000 354% 3,515,000 100% 5,406,000 - 5,406,000 100% NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SRAX, INC. 218,000 (6,925,000 ) (5,097,000 ) (4,944,000 ) (19,540,000 ) (14,596,000 ) -295% (19,758,000 ) -9063% (34,322,000 ) (14,705,000 ) (19,617,000 ) -133% BASIC AND DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Continuing operations 0.07 (0.32 ) (0.14 ) (0.16 ) (0.20 ) (0.04 ) -25% (0.27 ) -397% (0.68 ) (0.69 ) 0.01 2% Discontinued operations (0.05 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) (0.09 ) (0.78 ) (0.69 ) -768% (0.72 ) -1352% (1.01 ) (0.32 ) (0.69 ) -219% NET INCOME / (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED 0.01 (0.40 ) (0.26 ) (0.25 ) (0.98 ) (0.73 ) -289% (0.99 ) -6679% (1.69 ) (1.00 ) (0.68 ) -68% Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share of common stock, basic and diluted 14,649,788 19,411,519 23,631,449 22,707,446 23,550,744 843,298 4% 8,900,955 61% 23,550,744 14,649,788 8,900,956 61%



