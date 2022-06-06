Kona Gold Beverage, Inc Post Highest Monthly Revenue in May

Melbourne, FL, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has posted its highest monthly gross revenue in May. The Company’s subsidiaries combined gross revenue was approximately $480,000 during that period with subsidiary breakdowns of approximately $345,000 from Gold Leaf Distribution LLC and approximately $135,000 from Kona Gold LLC. Gold Leaf Distribution also posted its highest monthly gross revenue in May.



Kona Gold Beverage is experiencing phenomenal growth and is looking to match or surpass 2021 revenues in the first two quarters of 2022. This growth has been driven by the success of its Gold Leaf Distribution subsidiary and the recent launch of its Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades. The Company’s Ooh La Lemin Lemonades will be rolling out to Walmart in various states across the country in June and the Company anticipates a big increase in revenue as distributors place orders to support the rollout.



“I am excited to report to our shareholders that the Company has posted its highest gross revenue month in Company history,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. “We continue to see month-over-month sales growth across our subsidiaries and our team continues to focus on new chain authorizations, new distribution partners, and growing market share. We are looking to hit 2021 revenues by the end of June, only halfway through the year, which is a testament to the success of our team and the mission to increase shareholder value.”



Clark continues, “Our subsidiary, Gold Leaf Distribution, hit almost $350,000 in revenue in May, which is more than it posted for all of the fiscal year 2020. Along with Gold Leaf’s continued growth and our roll out this month of our Ooh La Lemin brand into Walmart in various states, we anticipate June to be a very successful month for the Company.”



Kona Gold Beverage recently announced its popular Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades will be sold in Winn-Dixie stores in Florida. The Company’s 12 oz Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades, available in 6 flavors, will be sold in various stores across the state of Florida starting in Q3 of 2022. The Company will announce the approximate number of stores and the dates as it gets closer to launch. This marks the second major Grocery/Supermarket chain the Company has announced in 2022 where Ooh La Lemin will be sold.



For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:

https://konagoldbeverage.com/



About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.



Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company’s distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.



Safe Harbor Statement:



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

844-714-2224

investorrelations@konagoldbeverage.com