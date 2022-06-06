CloudSigma and Super Protocol Partnership Is about to Bring Confidential Cloud to Web3

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudSigma and Super Protocol are partnering to open up a new potential market with a win-win situation for each party involved. This is the next step for Super Protocol towards creating a marketplace where customers can work with solution providers, such as CloudSigma.

Super Protocol aims to bring confidential cloud computing to Web3 by providing end-to-end data protection across all of its three states: at rest (in storage), in transit (being transferred), and in use (being processed). While there are existing solutions capable of providing confidentiality for the first two states, the latter remains a gap that requires a more sophisticated approach. Super Protocol is designed to close this gap without sacrificing decentralization along the way.

CloudSigma brings its thirteen years of expertise and infrastructure distributed between fifteen locations to the table as a reputable and easy-to-use provider, capable of supporting Trusted Execution Environment technology.

“With its Swiss background, CloudSigma has a perfect understanding of privacy, which is why they’re such a successful cloud service provider. Them working with us is another solid step towards creating a decentralized super cloud.” said Nukri Basharuli, founder and CEO of Super Protocol.

The cloud services market is worth tens of billions of dollars and Web3 is in desperate need for a decentralized cloud solution. In addition, a virtually unlimited number of potential providers is one of the big advantages over centralized cloud vendors. You just need someone to bring it all together in a frictionless and secure way, and Super Protocol has everything it takes to be that someone.

Super Protocol leverages the industry-leading security delivered by Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel® SGX) through a key infrastructural partner that can provide access to the necessary Intel-certified hardware supporting this breakthrough technology. Intel® SGX consists of a set of security capabilities built into 3rd generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. Designed specifically to support trusted computation and based on the principle of application and data isolation, Intel® SGX enables developers to partition code into hardened enclaves. Data processed inside an enclave is invisible to other applications, the operating system or hypervisor, and even rogue employees with credential-protected access.

“We are excited to be supporting Super Protocol and their blockchain services,” said Robert Jenkin, CEO of CloudSigma. “Our uncorrelated infrastructure network provides blockchain companies with resilient infrastructure differentiated from much of the blockchain backbone that is concentrated in the hyperscalers. Add Intel’s confidential computing and you have a highly secure platform for blockchain service delivery.”

CloudSigma infrastructure will be available on the Super Protocol testnet (exact launch date to be announced later this month - stay tuned for the updates).

About Super Protocol

Super Protocol combines blockchain with the most advanced confidential computing technologies on the market to create a universal decentralized cloud computing platform. Super Protocol offers a Web3 alternative to traditional cloud service providers and makes it possible for anyone to contribute to the development of innovative technologies for the Internet of the future.

About CloudSigma

CloudSigma is a pure-cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) provider that’s enabling the digital industrial economy through its highly-available, flexible, enterprise-class hybrid cloud servers and cloud hosting solutions in Europe, the U.S., Asia, and Australia. CloudSigma is the most customizable cloud provider on the market, giving customers full control over their cloud and eliminating restrictions on how users deploy their computing resources.

For more information, please visit www.CloudSigma.com or find the company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

