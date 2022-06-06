The Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market is expected to grow by $ 2.35 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284076/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the collaborative whiteboard software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing focus on remote working models, the implementation of collaborative whiteboard software in project management, and frequent collaborations between cross-continent teams.

The collaborative whiteboard software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The collaborative whiteboard software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of cloud-based collaborative software as one of the prime reasons driving the collaborative whiteboard software market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of new product launches and the introduction of additional features on collaborative software platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the collaborative whiteboard software market covers the following areas:

• Collaborative whiteboard software market sizing

• Collaborative whiteboard software market forecast

• Collaborative whiteboard software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading collaborative whiteboard software market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Conceptboard Cloud Service GmbH, Expat Software, Explain Everything Inc., ezTalks, GroupMap Technology Pty. Ltd., IBV Informatik Beratungs und Vertriebs AG, InVisionApp Inc., Limnu, Lucid Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., RealtimeBoard Inc. dba Miro, SHENZHEN EDRAW SOFTWARE Co. LTD., Stormboard, Stream LLC dba Bluescape, Tactivos Inc. dba MURAL, Vizetto, Ziteboard, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. Also, the collaborative whiteboard software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



