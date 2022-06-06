Bridgehead IT Announces Relocation and Expansion of San Antonio-Based Corporate Headquarters

SAN ANTONIO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgehead IT Inc., a privately held San Antonio-based information technology firm specializing in custom technology solutions for businesses, moved their headquarters to a new office and warehouse in San Antonio, TX. A result of significant growth and advancement, Bridgehead IT is now operating out of the former XPEL headquarters as of May 2, 2022.

"We are thrilled to have relocated our corporate headquarters. This move has been years in the making and provides the foundation for our continued growth going forward. The San Antonio area is one of the fastest-growing places in the United States, offering a strong economy, educated professionals, and cultural diversity," said Bridgehead IT CEO, Wes Bunch. "Moving into this new space further highlights our exceptional technology services, team of experts, and decades of experience. Our company is positioned to continue delivering leading-edge technology solutions for businesses well into the future."

The 16,650 square foot building, located at 618 W. Sunset, is a substantial upgrade from the company's prior offices and will provide the necessary infrastructure for Bridgehead IT to continue its current momentum of technology support and services.

For the nearly 100 team members employed at Bridgehead IT locally and nationally who support global clients, this move is a welcome transition. "Providing excellent client support and services begins with hiring the right people and empowering them with the tools they need to thrive," says Nathan Goodwin, Director of Intake and Analytics. "We remain focused on employee satisfaction. Our move to a larger, more comfortable location means we can support our team's improved office experience, while maintaining unparalleled client experiences."

About Bridgehead IT

Established in 1999, what is now known as Bridgehead IT is led by co-founders Wes Bunch, CEO, and Chris Brandvik, COO. They are headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and serve clients ranging from publicly traded, global entities to mid-sized local businesses. Bridgehead IT focuses on end-to-end, custom-tailored technology services engineered to meet business needs.

