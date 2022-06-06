BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - TPTX), UB Bancorp (OTC - UBNC), Sprague Resources LP (NYSE - SRLP), Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq - GIAC)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - TPTX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Turning Point will be acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE - BMY). Turning Point shareholders will receive $76.00 in cash for each share of Turning Point they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $4.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Turning Point Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether BMY is paying too little for the Company.

UB Bancorp (OTC - UBNC)

Under the terms of the agreement, UB Bancorp will be acquired by F.N.B. Corporation (“FNB”) (NYSE - FNB). UB Bancorp shareholders will receive $19.56 in cash for each share of UB Bancorp they own. The investigation concerns whether the UB Bancorp Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether FNB is paying too little for the Company.

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE - SRLP)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sprague will be acquired by an affiliate of Hartree Partners, LP (“Hartree”) pursuant to which Hartree will acquire, for cash, all of the outstanding publicly held common units of Sprague, at a price of $19.00 per common unit. The investigation concerns whether Sprague breached its fiduciary duties to unitholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Hartree is paying too little for Sprague.

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq - GIAC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Gesher, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Freightos Limited, a leading global freight booking and payment platform (“Freightos”), and result in Freightos becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Gesher shareholders will retain ownership of 6% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Gesher Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

