Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Compound Consumption Is Anticipated To Increase At 4.8% CAGR To Touch 65.7 KT By 2032, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville, MD, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest market analysis report on dianhydrides by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is valued at US$ 666.2 million and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of around 6.1% over the period of 2022-2032.



Demand for dianhydrides is triggered by increasing consumption in the manufacturing of polyamide films and varnishes across geographies, due to their excellent cross-linking property. Pyrometallic dianhydride finds usage as a raw material in the manufacturing of thermoplastics and high-performance coatings, which, in turn, keeps demand growing at a rapid pace.

Additionally, owing to the highly reactive and acidic behaviour of PMDA, it is used in various fabrics and composite materials. However, the fact that PMDA has been considered hazardous by OSHA limits market growth to a large extent.

With the demand for thermoplastics across diverse end-use verticals growing at a rapid pace, the demand for pyro metallic dianhydrides being used in their manufacturing also experiences an inevitable boost. Moreover, BTDA and 6-FDA, which are in the growth phase in the market, are also poised to experience demand generation from several end-use industries such as electronics, semiconductors, plastics, paint & coatings, adhesives, and lubricants.

Owing to the aforementioned factors, Fact.MR estimates the dianhydrides market valuation to surpass US$ 1.2 billion by 2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By compound, pyromellitic dianhydride (PMDA) is projected to provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 210.7 million over the forecast period.

Based on purity, demand for below 98% grade is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 6.4% through 2032.

Based on function, the curing agent function is anticipated to expand around 2.1X by 2032.

By application, resin production is anticipated to remain a vital contributor to market revenue, and it is poised to account for 39.1% market share by 2032.

Europe is projected to capture around 25.5% of the global dianhydrides market share by 2032.

East Asia is poised to provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 129.9 million by 2032-end.

“Capacity expansion has remained the go-to strategy of manufacturers in the market, aiming to expand their market presence and geographical footprint,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

As the dianhydrides market is still in its infancy stage, manufacturers involved in plastic, paint & coating, and adhesive manufacturing, as well as prominent chemical industry stakeholders, could form collaborations with end users and work towards developing and pioneering discoveries in newer material technologies, ensuring futuristic opportunities for the global market in the mid-term forecast period.

Next-generation technologies are in demand, and various studies are already underway, as well as ongoing research and development to keep up with the ever-changing industry. Asian dianhydride manufacturers are currently more advanced, and European manufacturers must determine whether to collaborate with them, try to catch up, or try to jump to the next technical cycle through inorganic growth methods such as acquisitions and mergers.

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dianhydrides market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on compound (pyromellitic dianhydride (PMDA), benzophenone tetracarboxylic dianhydride (BTDA), hexafluoroispropylidene diphthalic anhydride (6-FDA), others (CBDA, ODPA, CHDA, etc.)), purity (below 98%, above 98%), function (additives, precursors, curing agents, chain extenders), and application (resin production (epoxy, polyester, polyether, polyamide (Kapton), others), adhesive production, coating production, moulding powder production, lubricant production, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

