The Global Game Streaming Market is expected to grow by $ 1.14 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.15% during the forecast period

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Game Streaming Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284083/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the game streaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of eSports tournaments, the growing popularity of eSports and broadcasting of eSports events, and the growth of video game streaming software for mobile devices.

The game streaming market analysis includes the revenue stream segment and geographic landscape.



The game streaming market is segmented as below:

By Revenue Stream

• In-game advertising

• Subscription

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of gaming among women as one of the prime reasons driving the game streaming market growth during the next few years. Also, cost savings and quick onboarding and the increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on game streaming market covers the following areas:

• Game streaming market sizing

• Game streaming market forecast

• Game streaming market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading game streaming market vendors that include AfreecaTV Corp., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bigo Technology, BoomTV Inc., Douyu Network Technology Co. Ltd., Genvid Holdings Inc., GosuGamers, Hatch Entertainment Oy, Meta Platforms Inc., Mobcrush Streaming Inc., Netflix Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Omlet Inc., Parsec Cloud Inc., Sliver VR Technologies Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Viki. Also, the game streaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284083/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________