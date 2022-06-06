Diverse Bar Associations Give Positive Ratings to Judicial Candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch

HILLSIDE, Ill., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experienced attorney and judicial candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch today announced positive ratings from eleven bar associations representing the diversity of Cook County. All these bar associations went through a comprehensive process to evaluate Raines-Welch, including reviewing her extensive legal career and interviewing Judges, attorneys and other professionals in the field familiar with her work.



“It is an honor to have been given positive evaluations by these bar associations which represent the wide diversity of our County’s legal community,” Raines-Welch stated. “Our campaign has worked hard to showcase my legal experience, background and perspective to voters and our message about the importance of electing good Judges is resonating.”

The following bar associations rated ShawnTe Raines-Welch QUALIFIED or RECOMMENDED to serve as Cook County Judge:

Chicago Bar Association

Cook County Bar Association

Women’s Bar Association

Black Women Lawyers

Lesbian and Gay Bar Association

Hispanic Lawyers Association

Chicago Council of Lawyers

Puerto Rican Bar Association

Hellenic Bar Association

Arab American Bar Association

Decalogue Society of Lawyers

The Chicago Bar Association noted “Ms. Raines-Welch has litigation experience in both state and federal courts and is well regarded for her fine temperament and professionalism.”

Raines-Welch has over 12 years of litigation experience in diverse areas of law including civil rights, disability rights and labor and employment law. Raines-Welch conducts training programs helping organizations, businesses and government entities ensure they comply with important federal laws protecting people’s rights. In addition to her service as a Commissioner of the Proviso Township Mental Health Board, she is a community volunteer for a variety of causes including autism awareness and support.

If elected, Raines-Welch would be the first woman of color ever elected Judge from the 4th subcircuit. The 4th Subcircuit (map) in Chicago’s Western suburbs includes all of Lyons, Riverside and Stickney Townships, and portions of Leyden, Palos, Proviso, and Worth townships. Raines-Welch’s campaign website is www.RainesWelchForJudge.com.

