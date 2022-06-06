Joe Raker Joins Verdafresh as Chief Operating Officer

WAYNE, Pa., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verdafresh is pleased to announce that Joe Raker has joined our organization as Chief Operating Officer effective June 1, 2022.



Joe is a packaging industry veteran with nearly 20 years experience managing complex supply chain and fulfilment operations. He most recently held VP-level positions at TemperPack and Liqui-Box, where he had overall responsibility for supply chain, sourcing and logistics. Joe graduated from Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Using its proprietary coating technology, Verdafresh is bringing to market high barrier packaging films made of a least 98% polyethylene, making them the best available fully recyclable films using existing infrastructure. Verdafresh films deliver oxygen transmission rates (OTR) of less than 0.1 cc/100in2/day – a breakthrough that allows brands to meet their sustainable packaging goals without sacrificing product quality or recyclability.

“With Joe joining the team, Verdafresh will greatly expand its operational capacity to deliver the high volume of orders entering our system,” said Fred Levitt, Verdafresh CEO. “Our technology is proven to provide exceptional barrier properties at large scale and low cost. Adding Joe as COO will help us build a world-class operational organization that executes at a high level, which is critical in this tight supply chain environment.”

About Verdafresh

Our technology uses natural and abundant material to keep food fresh. We provide state-of-the-art flexible packaging to preserve food freshness and enable the circular economy and a healthy earth for all. To learn more, visit www.verdafresh.com.