The Freight Logistics Market is expected to grow by $ 5.39 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period

26% during the forecast period. Our report on the freight logistics market in spain provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current country’s market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing outsourcing in logistics, an increased number of government initiatives, and reduced freight transportation costs.

The freight logistics market in spain analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The freight logistics market in spain is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Consumer goods

• Food and beverage

• Others



By Type

• Road

• Maritime

• Rail

• Air



This study identifies the growing popularity of multimodal transportation as one of the prime reasons driving the freight logistics market in spain growth during the next few years. Also, rising need for iot in smart freight logistics systems and increasing use of cloud technology in freight logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on freight logistics market in spain covers the following areas:

• Freight logistics market in spain sizing

• Freight logistics market in spain forecast

• Freight logistics market in spain industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading freight logistics market in spain vendors that include Carreras Grupo Logistico Sa, CEVA Logistics AG, Compania de Distribucion Intergral Logista Holding S.A, DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEFCO Group, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Liberty Cargo SL, Logwin AG, Marcotran Transportes Internacionales S.L, Primafrio SL, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, TIBA SLU, Trasporti Internazionali Transmec SPA, and XPO Logistics Inc.. Also, the freight logistics market in spain analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

