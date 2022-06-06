Sodexo’s Convenience Business, InReach, Acquires Vending Leader, VendEdge

Gaithersburg, Md., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in quality, multichannel, and flexible food experiences, announced that its convenience business, InReach, has acquired VendEdge, one of the premier full-service vending companies in the southeastern U.S.

Leveraging InReach distribution Centers, Sodexo services clients with or without on-site kitchens with fresh food, baristas, local favorites, catered lunches, snacks and beverages.



“The acquisition of VendEdge – a company known for reputational excellence and integrity -- supports our standing as a leader in the convenience industry,” said Husein Kitabwalla, CEO, Food Transformation, Sodexo North America. “With VendEdge acquisition we now have the right platform to grow in the Southeastern US market as well as expand our reach to clients without on-site kitchens who need premium food and beverage options.”



“The move we’re making with Sodexo not only will add to Sodexo’s reach, but it brings opportunities and benefits to our employees,” said Dennis Thornton, CEO. “We’re proud to deliver our specialized focus on premium, full-serve vending to Sodexo, and we’re excited to join a global leader in micro markets, micro café, pantry, vending, and snack box solutions.”



Sodexo’s InReach is a leader in convenience solutions, meeting evolving needs through dynamic spaces and providing delicious food and drinks. In doing so, Sodexo’s InReach recharges wellness and ignites productivity for clients. Along with the acquisition of the vending business, Thornton will remain intimately involved in leading the Vend Purchase Group – a separate company not impacted by this transaction.

