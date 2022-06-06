Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size Revenue Will Reach US$ 267.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.8%: Exclusive Report by Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drug packaging plays a significant role in the pharmaceutical industry as it protects medicine or drug from heat and cold as drugs are sensitive in nature. Further, packaging protects the product from physical damages, chemicals and from microbial invasion. The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market was valued, by Astute Analytica, at US$ 116.6 Billion 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 267.4 Billion by the end of 2027, the market is registering a CAGR 14.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

Pharmaceutical packaging is the packaging process for pharmaceutical preparations. Pharmaceutical or drug packaging includes all the operations from production, distribution and till the end user. The global pharmaceutical packaging market is regularly advancing. In addition, like other packaged goods, pharmaceuticals also need a reliable and speedy packaging solution which ensures product protection, quality, tamper evidence, patient comfort and security needs. Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 had an impact in the pharmaceutical packaging market, thereby leading to increasing growth of the healthcare industry and rising awareness of health issues. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry is merely under the threat of a changing stringent regulatory environment and the excessive cost associated with manufacturing process. Furthermore, several factors influence the growth of the global pharmaceutical packaging such as advanced manufacturing processes, technological innovations, and increased integration of companies.

Segmental Analysis

Packaging Type Insights:

Primary segment holds the highest market share in 2021, owing to significant usage of primary packaging in the pharmaceutical industry to preserve and contain medicines to avoid contamination, as well as provide critical information for the consumer. However, the secondary packaging segment holds the highest market share in 2021.

Product Type:

Plastic is the highest product type segment in the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market in 2021. Plastic containers for pharmaceutical packaging dominate the market due to their light weight, which makes them easier to transport. There are several different types of plastics used in pharmaceutical packaging, including: PET, HDPE and polypropylene for manufacturing cups, lids and plates, trays, blister package, medical device housing etc.

Application Insights:

In terms of application, the oral drugs segment holds the highest market share in 2021. However, the nasal segment registers the highest CAGR in the pharmaceutical packaging market during the forecast period. Nasal spray containers are used to give stand-in medication products and are readily available in single-dose and multi-dose variants. As a result, nasal spray packaging has become extremely popular in many parts of the world.

End Use Insights:

The pharma manufacturing segment leads the global pharmaceutical packaging market in 2021. A good, clean package will always attract customers and increase sales. There are particular and thorough storage and preservation guidelines for each medicinal product. However, contract packaging is increasing at a highest CAGR during forecast period because it is more flexible, profitable, and allows pharma companies to stay up with the times.

Prescription Type Insights:

OTC segment holds the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. OTC medications offer a greater margin of safety, which means they may be used by a wider range of people than prescription drugs, which are more specifically tailored.

Regional Insights:

North America is the highest shareholder region in the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to its huge pharmaceutical production base and ability to offer technological breakthroughs to pharmaceutical packaging. Further, Asia Pacific records the highest CAGR over the projection period due to the factors like increasing technology breakthroughs in the healthcare sector in countries such as Singapore, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and others, as well as rise in urbanization and changing lifestyles.

Impact of COVID – 19 on Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

The outbreak of Covid–19 highlighted the significance of packaging in the pharmaceutical industry. Packaging activities were considered essential during the pandemic, thereby benefiting the pharmaceutical packaging companies. Pharmaceutical packaging companies had increased their productivity to support the increasing demand for containers, blister packs, bottles, cartridges, pouches, and others. This was owing to rising demand for Covid related medications, and vaccines. However, the disruption in supply chain, shortage of infrastructure and manpower are some broad factors responsible for 'A' sized growth trend during the forecast period. Nevertheless, pharmaceutical packaging for biologics, smart packaging, sterile packaging, patient focus packaging, cleanroom expansion, and others are likely to fuel market demand in future.

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 116.6 Billion Market Outlook for 2027 US$ 267.4 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 14.8% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Top Market Players Amcor Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Service Inc., and Becton, Dickson & Company among others Segments Covered By Packaging Type, By Product, By Application, By Prescription Type, By End-Use, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitive Insights

Many companies are operating in the global pharmaceutical packaging market to provide various products. The key players in the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market are Amcor Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Service Inc., and Becton, Dickson & Company among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to have a grip on stable market. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical presence by acquiring small brands and domestic companies. The local market is dominated by small to medium-sized players who cater to mostly regional buyers.

Company Profile:

Amcor Limited is a growing company, developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharma, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures innovative packaging and engineered products. The company has three core divisions: health, hygiene, and specialties; consumer packaging; and engineered materials.

CCL is the largest label company in the world and provides innovative solutions to the home & personal care, premium food & beverage, healthcare & specialty, automotive & durables, and consumer markets.

Comar is a specialty packaging, dispensing, and medical device provider with a longstanding reputation for developing innovative, industry-compliant solutions for the Medical, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Healthcare, Personal & Home Care, Food & Beverage, and other niche market.

Drug Plastics have experience in helping healthcare, wellness, and lifestyle companies with complex regulatory and packaging challenges. Their traditional HDPE, LDPE, PP, and PET resins, offer sustainable material options, such as Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) HDPE and PCR PET. They manufacture PET bottles, and plastic closures for medicinal, wellness, and lifestyle products. It allows them to service producers of prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines, supplements, vitamins, medical and recreational cannabis better than anyone else.



Segmental Overview

By Packaging Type segment of the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is sub-segmented into:

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

By Product segment of the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is sub-segmented into:

Cardboard Boxes Cartons Display Unit

Paper Label Leaflet

Glass Ampoules Bottles Vials Syringes Cartridges

Plastic Closure Bottles Bags Tubes Injection Trays Laminates with paper or foil

Metal Collapsible tubes Rigid cans Foils Pressurized containers

Rubber

By Application segment of the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is sub-segmented into:

Oral Drugs

Injectable

Topical

Ocular/ Ophthalmic

Nasal

Sublingual

Pulmonary

Transdermal

IV Drugs

Others

By Prescription Type segment of the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is sub-segmented into:

Prescription Branded drugs Generic drugs

OTC Branded drugs Generic drugs



By End Use segment of the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is sub-segmented into:

Pharma Manufacturing

Contract Packaging

Retail Pharmacy

Institutional Pharmacy

By Region segment of the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



