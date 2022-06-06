Hearing Protection Devices Market estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 10.1% by the end of 2031 – Persistence Market Research

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owing to increased awareness regarding personal safety and various government regulations that are in place for employee safety in various industrial settings, the global hearing protection devices market recorded a market value of US$ 1.7 Bn in 2021 and is further expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.



Hearing protection devices such as earplugs and earmuffs, apart from being useful in protection from loud noises and potential hearing loss, are now becoming popular as elements of fashion. Various manufacturers are making products that have engaging visual elements apart from high-quality functionality. Products such as earplugs are being specifically marketed with attractive designs and colors.

For example, Doppler Labs, which produces the earplugs 'Dubs', aims to persuade concert-goers, music lovers, party-goers, and others, to use their earplugs by introducing them with intriguing designs and splashy colors.





No two ears are exactly similar in structure, which is why disposable and pre-made earplugs can only be a temporary solution. They may provide partial protection, but custom-fit earplugs are exclusively made to fit an individual's ear, which provides an advantage over disposable earplugs.

These custom hearing protection devices provide several advantages such as maximum comfort, cheaper from a long term perspective, several antibacterial properties, and high efficiency for hearing loss treatment. These factors have made users turn toward custom-made earplugs, which can potentially increase market size over the years ahead.

Countries such as China and India have a large population bases and various manufacturing and construction activities are gaining momentum in these countries. Awareness regarding hearing protection devices and health and safety-related regulations is low. However, with time, it is projected that increasing implementation of safety regulations will drive demand for hearing protection products in these countries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Earplugs held more than 43% market share by product in 2021.

By protection, passive hearing protection devices accounted for 55.4% market share by value in 2021.

By end user, construction sites held a market share of around 18.0% in 2021.

Around 37.9% of the global market share, by region, was accounted for by North America in 2021.

“High prevalence of noise-induced hearing loss and rapid development of smart hearing protection devices will drive market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key manufacturers of hearing protection devices are focusing on forming strategic partnerships through acquisitions and mergers to enhance their presence across the world.

In March 2020, Alpine, a leading hearing protection brand, completed the acquisition of Acoufun. This acquisition strengthens Alpine’s position in France across various important sales channels, including concert halls, festivals, music stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, and audiologists.

In January 2021, Delta Plus Group announced the acquisition of Artex, a specialist in personal fall protection equipment in Germany.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the hearing protection devices market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.

The research study is based on the product (earplugs [foam earplugs {PVC, polyurathene, silicon and TPE}, molded plugs, attenuation plugs, canal caps], ear muffs, metal detectable), protection (active hearing protection devices, passive hearing protection devices), and end user (construction sites, industrial/factories, recreational activities, transportation, defence, firearm shooting, sleeping, live music concerts, biking/ motorbikes, do it yourself work, others), across seven key regions of the world.

