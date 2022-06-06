New to The Street T.V. Announces Four Corporate Interviews on its 351st Show, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, June 6, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV , a nationally syndicated TV show, announces episode #351 airing tonight, Monday, June 6, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on the Fox Business Network.



New to The Street’s 351st TV episode airs tonight, Monday, June 6, 2022, 10:30 PM PT, on the Fox Business Network , features the following four (4) Companies and their representatives:

1). Linqto’s interview with Mr. Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Ms. Susan Miller, Chief Growth Officer (CGO).

2). Smile Design Manhattan’s interview with Dr. Lee Gause, DDS, CEO.

3). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency – Pawtocol’s (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) interview with Mr. Colin Jordan, CEO.

Tonight, appearing in-person at the Nasdaq Marketplace studio are Mr. Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Ms. Susan Miller, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) at Linqto. They talk with New to the Street ‘s TV Host Jane King about Linqto helping its client identify, evaluate, and invest in the world’s leading Unicorns. In business, a Unicorn is a privately held startup company valued at over US$1 billion. Joe Endoso explains Linqto’s business platform, founded on the idea of getting individual investors the opportunity to invest in private help tech companies. Some of the enormous investment returns are on the IPOs of tech companies, and Linqto focuses on these private investments before becoming public. It is difficult for individual investors to invest in privately held tech companies, primarily institutions, and the very wealthy have the advantages in these private investment vehicles. Joe states that any “Accredited Investor,“ per US SEC definition, can become a Linqto client and invest in privately-held tech companies. He recommends that investors use a percentage of their investment dollars in a private investment strategy. Susan Miller, CGO, talks further about the accredited status, and anyone can go to the portal on the Linqto site to determine accredited eligibility. New rules are pending approval at the US Congressional level, amending the “JOBS ACT,” which might lower the threshold requirements for individuals to enable participation in private investments. Generational wealth occurs more often with private investments in high-tech entities before IPOs. Linqto is private investing made simple; sign-up now . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Linqto - https://www.linqto.com/ .

On New to The Street TV tonight, Dr. Lee Gause, DDS and the CEO at Smile Design Manhattan , sits down for his Nasdaq Marketplace in-studio interview with New to The Street TV Host Jane King. Dr. Gause explains that the “Smile 23” platform ensures that business executives make the most impressive physical appearance during presentations. A smile can make all the difference when it comes to talking with others, and Dr. Gause says that a warm, inviting smile can build huge confidence for the presenter and those attending in-person or Zoom presentations. “Smile 23” looks to roll up many high-end dental practices with a high level of care, positive patient experiences, and technologically advanced locations. More than 80% of the population is missing at least one tooth. Dental implant growth and technology advancements can reduce cost and improve service quality. The advent of robotic technology in other medical fields is now migrating into dental offices. The dentist-controlled robots can assist in precise dental implants. Dr. Gause talks about “Zoom Call Anxiety,” a condition when someone becomes worried about their appearance on a video chat. With single dental implants costing an average of $5,000, Dr. Gause sees cost lowering and care access increasing. Smile Design Manhattan can provide video consultation, and with its “Smile 23” platform, you can get that smile you always wanted. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Smile Design Manhattan - https://www.smiledesignmanhattan.com/ .

Re-airing tonight on New to The Street TV is the in-studio interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Alain talks with TV Host Jane King about the Company’s newest encrypted product, “Chat-by-Invite.” This new text message tool, available in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and most of Latin America and Europe, gives subscribers an utterly private chat. It works when the Sekur subscriber sends a text message to a recipient, and a link appears that opens into a private, secure platform hosted in Switzerland. Essentially, the chat occurs on the Swiss servers owned and controlled by Sekur Private Data, Ltd. Once the text message session completes, the text disappears. Hackers won’t know about the transmission because of the highly encrypted military technology operating behind the product. There is no direct texting on open-source platforms, making them invulnerable to cybersecurity breaches. The SekurMail / SekurMessenger , SekurVoice, SekurProVideo Conference, and other products are available now or soon. Sekur’s “Chat-by-Invite” app is available on iOS and Android; go to Sekur.com to download it. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.sekur.com . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . This interview segment initially aired on May 16, 2022.

New to The Street re-airs, tonight, Mr. Colin Jordan, CEO at Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI), in-studio New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) interview with New to Street TV Host Jane King. Colin gives a comprehensive update on the Company’s blockchain technology to create better lives for pets and pet owners. Since his last interview, Pawtocol continues to grow its community, evolve its ecosystem, and hire more personnel. The recent hires have extraordinary credentials, bringing talents to handle Pawtocol’s growth. Colin talks about the “Pet Fund,” a blockchain-powered fund dedicated to helping animal shelters and rescue organizations. A portion of monthly revenues goes to the fund, which sends 100% of those proceeds to help those animals. On Halloween weekend, October 2022, the University of Central Florida agreed to Pawtocol’s sponsorship for its home football game versus the University of Cincinnati . With Pawtocol’s user demographic targeting ages 18-35, a university football game is a perfect venue to bring brand awareness about blockchain technology’s positive impact on the pet industry. Banner displays, QR codes, and even the coin toss will feature Pawtocol’s logo throughout the stadium. The Company’s NFT metaverse using its $UPI token continues to evolve; your pet ID is part of your VR metaverse experience. Community interactions help pet owners update information and provide product discounts/rewards when available. Colin states that the Pawtocol “Pet Tag” to assist in finding lost pets is still being developed with additional features. Pawtocol is committed to positively changing the pet industry, whereas pet owners can connect and engage on the $UPI token blockchain ecosystem. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Pawtocol – https://pawtocol.com/ .

This interview segment initially aired on May 30, 2022.

About Linqto :

Linqto is enabling a new class of investors to access pre-IPO opportunities. Linqto makes the private securities asset class accessible while reducing costs and saving time with the flexibility of trading directly on its platform. Linqto is easy to use, and its expert team is always available to answer your questions. Private investing made simple - https://www.linqto.com/ .

About Smile Design Manhattan :

Smile Design Manhattan’s goal for its dentists, endodontists and dental hygienists is to provide high-quality oral health care to men and women living in and around Midtown West, New York City. With a commitment to clear communication and individualized care, patients feel confident about their oral hygiene care and results. At Smile Design Manhattan, the team’s commitment to patient comfort and cutting-edge technology extends to all the clinical treatment areas. The providers at Smile Design Manhattan provide a different kind of dental experience. After hearing dozens of new patients tell of “nightmare” dental scenarios, Smile Design Manhattan founder Lee Gause, DDS, designed the practice’s environments to be warm and inviting. Patients can access the best, most comprehensive oral health care and partner with the team at Smile Design Manhattan - https://www.smiledesignmanhattan.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI):



Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) introduced to the pet industry a new era of blockchain technology that can educate and positively impact the global pet community. With the $UPI token, pet owners can create data-driven value owned and controlled by them in a decentralized, transparent, and digital ownership ecosystem. Pawtocol’s blockchain-powered solutions will always put the pet community first, generating support for shelters and rescues through the NFT marketplace. While improving the lives of pets and pet owners with their blockchain pet tag, community participant gets compensation which strengthens the Pawtocol community - https://pawtocol.com/ .

