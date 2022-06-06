The Global Forklift Tires Market is expected to grow by $ 731.56 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Forklift Tires Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284085/?utm_source=GNW

99% during the forecast period. Our report on the forklift tires market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand and production for commercial vehicles, rising preference in material handling applications, and increasing demand for polyurethane forklift tires.

The forklift tires market analysis includes the class type segment and geographic landscape.



The forklift tires market is segmented as below:

By Class Type

• Class 4 and 5

• Class 32

• Class 31

• Class 1

• Class 2



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of 3-dimensional (3D) printing as one of the prime reasons driving the forklift tires market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for fuel cell-powered forklift trucks and rapid growth in logistic and e-commerce retail industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on forklift tires market covers the following areas:

• Forklift tires market sizing

• Forklift tires market forecast

• Forklift tires market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading forklift tires market vendors that include Advance Tire Inc., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., CEAT Ltd., Continental AG, Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., HEXPOL AB, Michelin Group, NEXEN TIRE Corp., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Titan International Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Trelleborg AB, TVS Srichakra Ltd., Velox Tyres Pvt. Ltd., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Nokian Tyres Plc. Also, the forklift tires market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

