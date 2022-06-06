The TASA Group, a Futuris Brand, to Present At 2022 Annual FEWA Expert Witness Conference

FAIRFAX, VA, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (OTC Pink: FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on areas such as Staffing, Consulting, and Tech Services, is excited to announce that The TASA Group, represented by Heather Williamson, will be presenting on June 14th, 2022 at the Forensic Expert Witness Association’s Annual Expert Witness Conference.

Heather Williamson has more than 27 years of experience at The TASA Group where her leadership and management skills propelled her through the ranks from clerk to Assistant Vice President. As the Assistant Vice President, she manages the sales team and continues to work directly with clients. As an expert referral advisor, she has referred expert witnesses from a vast array of industries on thousands of civil and criminal cases.

The Forensic Expert Witness Association (FEWA) is the leading organization for expert witnesses to acquire training, eminence, and certification. The conference is geared towards experts of all types and specialties, those aspiring to be experts, and those supporting experts with the aim of education that helps professionals located anywhere to become better expert witnesses. To register and find more information about the conference, please visit https://forensic.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1602386&group= .

For more information on The TASA Group, please visit https://www.tasanet.com/ .

We encourage shareholders to continually visit our website and social media platforms for updates.

Website: www.futuris.company

Twitter: www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, overall economic conditions, the ability to find qualified personnel, and the ability to find new clients. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on Executive Search, Staffing, Consulting services and Tech Services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/ .

Contact Information: