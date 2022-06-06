Risk Strategies Expands Atlantic Region Growth Team

BOSTON, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has expanded its Atlantic Region growth team with the addition of Rob Nesselt, Atlantic Regional Growth Leader for Property & Casualty, and the promotion of Josh Conklin to Atlantic Regional Growth Leader for Employee Benefits. Nesselt and Conklin will be responsible for sales process development and implementation, recruiting top talent and revenue growth in their respective areas of the business.

Recently joining from Marsh McLennan Agency, Nesselt brings over 20 years of experience in building effective growth platforms and teams at two of the largest insurance brokerage operations in the United States. In his new role, he will be responsible for working with office leadership and producers in the continued build out of an industry leading growth platform.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome someone with Rob’s expertise to our Atlantic Region family. We are steadfast in our commitment to provide both our office leaders and producers with the very best resources to drive their business. I’m very excited to see the impact he will have on our teams,” said Scott Popilek, Atlantic Region Leader at Risk Strategies.

Conklin originally joined Risk Strategies in 2019 through a specialty acquisition. Since that date, he has made significant contributions to the growth of the Atlantic Region and to building out national growth initiatives for the Employee Benefits practice. Conklin also brings decades of experience cultivating successful growth platforms and leadership teams with several of the largest human capital management firms in the country. He blends human capital strategy with employee benefit innovation expertise that will assist Risk Strategies in developing an industry leading growth platform.

“To have someone with Josh’s pedigree driving growth in this key business unit is tremendous as we continue to invest in, and build out, our regional team structure to support our growth strategy. He brings a strong strategical mindset to what he does which is key in this ever-changing landscape. I can’t wait to see how we evolve in the coming years,” said Scott Popilek, Atlantic Region Leader at Risk Strategies.

Both Nesselt and Conklin will focus on driving the region’s producer recruiting and onboarding strategy as well as help leverage the broader capabilities of Risk Strategies to drive greater value to client relationships. With a specialist approach to risk as the foundation of the company’s value proposition, they will help clients protect what matters to them by holistically and strategically delivering comprehensive risk management solutions.

