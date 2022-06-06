New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Decorative Concrete Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284130/?utm_source=GNW





The global decorative concrete market is expected to grow from $15.09 billion in 2021 to $16.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The decorative concrete market is expected to grow to $22.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%.



The decorative concrete market consists of sales of decorative concrete by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide attractive structure and good looks to the building surfaces.Decorative concrete is a form of concrete that is treated in various ways to enhance its aesthetic appeal.



Decorative concrete involves the treatment of concrete in various ways such as embossing, polishing, molding, texturing, etching, coloring, embedding items, applying cementitious toppings, or a combination of these.



The main types of decorative concrete are stamped concrete, stained concrete, concrete overlays, colored concrete, polished concrete, epoxy concrete, and others.The stamped concrete offers flooring and other solutions for home and business owners.



It replicates tiles, slate and flagstone, wood, and bricks due to its weather resistance and superior durability characteristics.Stamped concrete is used to beautify courtyards, pool decks, entries of the residential building, and others.



The various applications involved are walls, floors, pool decks, driveways and sidewalks, patios, and others and are used in various sectors such as residential and non-residential.



North America was the largest region in the decorative concrete market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the decorative concrete market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Rapid urbanization is significantly contributing to the growth of the decorative concrete market.The term urbanization refers to the movement of people from rural to urban areas, as well as the increase in human population density in urban areas.



The need for residential and non-residential buildings is expanding as a result of urbanization, which will propel the decorative concrete industry forward. For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, by 2050, 68% of the world’s population, or 2.5 billion people, will be living in cities. Therefore, rapid urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the decorative concrete market.



The 3D concrete printing technology is shaping the decorative concrete market.The 3D concrete printing technology also known as additive manufacturing technology, includes the creation of three-dimensional shapes through computer-controlled sequential layering.



It is primarily used for prototyping and manufacturing geometrically complex components.The use of 3D concrete printing technology is growing in the construction industry, as it reduces errors, increases design flexibility, reduces environmental impact, and requires fewer materials compared to traditional building techniques.



For instance, in July 2021, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), InnoTech, and Galfar Engineering and Contracting Company launched the 3D concrete printing facility using 3D concrete printing technology in Ghala. This technology provides a sustainable alternative to the traditional building by speeding up the construction process and reducing waste.



In July 2021, Renovation Brands, a US-based decor and commercial interior products company acquired Trueform Concrete and Blendhouse for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Renovation Brands aims to grow by combining new talented artisans from Trueform Concrete and Blendhouse.



Trueform Concrete is a US-based company that creates decorative concrete products for commercial and residential applications.



The countries covered in the decorative concrete market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284130/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________