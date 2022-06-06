Veritext CEO Pledges Leadership and Action for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces that company CEO Nancy Josephs has joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, a unique collaborative of over 2,000 CEOs from the world’s leading companies and organizations who have pledged to take action to cultivate a workplace environment where diverse experiences and perspectives are welcomed and where employees feel comfortable and empowered.



The collective of over 2,000 signatories has already shared more than 1,400+ best practices, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.

The company has also announced the recent addition to the Veritext family of Janel O’Connor as chief people officer. In this role, she will be focusing on bringing best-in-class programs, strategies and culture to the organization. O’Connor has extensive experience and will help the company outline key goals, metrics and actions that need to be taken when it comes to building an even more diverse, inclusive and equitable work environment.

“I was drawn to Veritext because it is a fast-growing, innovative and technology-enabled organization – and one that is led by a female founder and CEO who expresses such interest and passion in culture, growth and opportunities for employees,” states O’Connor. “The organization is committed to focusing on programs for growth and development and making sure there is a culture of acceptance. I am truly exhilarated to be part of this journey and this team.”

“At Veritext we believe that diverse perspectives and inclusive collaboration yield exponential value for all of our stakeholders – clients, independent contractors and, of course, employees. We’re committed to strengthening our organization and the communities we serve by cultivating an inclusive environment that celebrates and values individuals representing a wide range of backgrounds and experiences, their unique perspectives, needs and potential,” shares Josephs. “As an employer, we strive to create a culture of learning and growth and a workplace where our employees feel satisfied and engaged through intentional focus and expansion on practices that foster diversity, equity and inclusion.“

For more information on this program and the ongoing efforts the company has planned, go to https://www.veritext.com/diversity-equity-inclusion/.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together over 2,000 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion and best known – and unsuccessful – actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America.

