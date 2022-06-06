Shaheen Mazloom of Versa Business Systems Brings Human Connection to the World of Business Financing

Rosedale, Maryland, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a former traveling salesman for credit card processing companies, Shaheen Mazloom knows all too well how often clients are deprioritized when companies focus solely on their profit margin. After 7 years of trying to fit himself into that world, Mazloom realized that he couldn’t do it anymore. He wanted to work for a company that understood the importance of putting the customer first.



But looking around at the industry, Mazloom quickly decided he would have to build that company from the ground up. That’s how Versa Business Systems was born.

Versa Business Systems and a New Era for Business Financing

Versa Business Systems is a personal and business financing firm offering flexible funding options as well as credit card processing systems that save its clients thousands of dollars per year. In addition to providing a wide variety of custom-tailored loans, Versa’s credit card processing division can sometimes even eliminate 100% of clients’ fees.

Since 2017, Versa has been trusted by thousands of clients and boasts the highest repeat-business ratio in the industry by more than triple the average. Above all, Versa embodies Mazloom’s original passion for building lifelong client partnerships. Versa even gives back to the community through ongoing donations to various local charities.

Regardless of specific business finance needs, Versa has its clients covered. From lines of credit to SBA loans to commercial real estate loans, Versa offers every type of business lending available. Always maintaining their commitment to client happiness and connection, Versa educates their clients on the process of lending so that clients can not only receive the best rate and loan terms possible but also understand how and why they got there.

The Importance of Honesty in the World of Business Financing

In Mazloom’s view, “honesty is key.” Even when a Versa sales representative has to tell a client something they might not want to hear, the company has “made a name for itself by always telling the truth.”

And clients appreciate that. Versa’s ultimate mission is “to help business owners expand and save money so that they can build the business they envisioned” when they first started their company. By providing clients with honest, realistic feedback while simultaneously working to maximize their savings and financial opportunities, Versa is arguably the best partner a business owner can have during a process of expansion and growth.

Staying Down to Earth

Having been raised on a beef cattle farm in England before moving to the United States, Mazloom understands the value of hard work and keeping an ear to the ground.

In line with his real-world sensibilities, Mazloom has a bit of advice to offer others in his industry. “Always put the customer first no matter what,” he says. Entering each client meeting to better his clients’ business realities is the ultimate secret to his success, he tells us. Rather than focusing on the potential for profits, just focus on the task at hand.

And the task, at the end of the day, is to help people succeed. Learn more about Versa Business Systems through their website and check out the Versa Business Tips series on YouTube. You can also connect with Versa on Facebook.

