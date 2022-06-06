Event Foundry Launches Turnkey Event Marketing & Communications Services

SAN FRANCISCO and DENVER, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Event Foundry, a new event marketing and communications firm, today announced its formation as a new digital agency built to amplify the event experience.



The launch comes at a time when events are evolving and are once again crucial for companies of all sizes to do business. According to the American Express Meetings & Events Global Forecast at the end of 2021, 67% of respondents believe in-person events will resume to their pre-pandemic levels within 2 years. And according to Northstar Meetings Group , 96% of event planners plan to host events in 2022 and look to attract and retain sponsors and exhibitors to grow their events.



In returning to these events, many exhibitors and sponsors either don’t have the bandwidth to market their event participation or don’t have the marketing resources in-house to accommodate these needs.



Event Foundry will focus on marketing event opportunities for strategic partners, event producers and event participants to ensure the best experience. The company will boost the presence of sponsors and exhibitors by promoting participation and raising awareness before an event, providing marketing materials and fostering communications onsite, and sharing resources to track and monitor customer engagement post-event.

“We recognize that 2022 is the beginning of what will be the busiest time in event history, given the pent-up demand to reconnect, engage and learn in person,” said co-founder Don Knox. “Event Foundry was created to help meet the demands of companies that need to interact with customers, partners and prospects in real time.”

“Given Event Foundry’s 30+ years of event, media and communications expertise, we offer resources to educate and engage attendees, partners and media,” said co-founder Warren Pickett. ”Companies invest heavily in their event participation and need to be able to measure ROI not only in converted sales, but in personal relationships they can build far beyond an event.”



At a high level, Event Foundry will help event producers secure and retain event participants so they can grow their events and continue to foster community engagement. And at a direct level, the company will provide turnkey marketing solutions to individual exhibitors and sponsors so they can focus on building relationships with partners and business prospects, instead of worrying how to market themselves, elevate their brand and announce new offerings.

About Event Foundry

With 30+ years of experience in event management, event content, event promotion, event sales, and sourcing speaking and sponsor/exhibitor opportunities, Event Foundry helps amplify the event experience for brands that need to navigate today’s events, connect buyers and sellers, make the most of limited time at an event, and effectively extend marketing and communications efforts. Event Foundry helps plan, create and manage pre-event messaging, target audience communications and PR blitz campaigns to generate and maximize pre- and post-event buzz. The company also imparts techniques and identifies opportunities to rise above the noise during the event. For more information, go to Event Foundry or follow us @EventFoundry on Twitter and /Event-Foundry on LinkedIn.

