CSIOS Corporation Recipient of Four 2022 Global InfoSec Awards®

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSIOS Corporation was honored by Cyber Defense Magazine with four 2022 Global InfoSec Awards® including: Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year, Defensive Cyberspace Operations Team of the Year, Cybersecurity Service Provider Auditor of the Year (Mr. Clinton Hackney), and Continuous Improvement and Optimization Expert of the Year (Mr. Cesar Pie).

This year, the Global InfoSec Awards® ceremony took place at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California during the RSA Conference 2022. This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 10th year honoring the most influential and innovative cyber defense companies and leaders from around the globe.

"To be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine with four 2022 Global InfoSec Awards® is terrific. This is a fantastic recognition for the work accomplished by CSIOS last year. It is simply a testimony to the quality of our cyber services, the rigor of our processes, and our creativity and a capacity to think—and to search—outside the box, which is the source of our greatest advancements," said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation. Mr. Clinton Hackney, Vice President of Cyberspace Operations also commented, "We are extremely proud of our cyber workforce. These awards illustrate the value we place on provisioning the very best cybersecurity services to our U.S. Federal customers."

Details about the Global InfoSec Awards® and the list of 2022 winners are available at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

