Home Restorer P&G is Launching Its New Website

KATY, Texas, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Restorer P&G - Roofing Experts - is proud to announce the launch of its new website www.homerestorerpg.com. The website has been re-designed and constructed with the user in mind. It has a clean, easy-to-use interface and is mobile-friendly. "We wanted users to have a great experience when they come to our site," said Pedro González, CEO and Founder at Home Restorer P&G.

He also said, "As a family-owned and operated roofing company in Greater Houston, we take pride in offering quality, trust, and experience that the homeowners, business owners, and property managers can rely on when it comes to their roof needs. Reading reviews, subscribing, and finding tips and specials are easy, and I think you'll find it."

Home Restorer P&G's new slogan - "Quality and Service Above Everything" - is about to keep its lifetime promise to do what it takes to meet customers' needs and provide the best customer service, quality workmanship, and competitive pricing.

Home Restorer P&G, the leading Roofing Expert company in Greater Houston, also offers Insurance Claim Assistance, Long-Lasting Yard Fences, Fair-Price Gutters, High-Quality Home Siding, and Solar Panels services. It is fully insured, GAF Certified, and has earned the trust of homeowners, business owners, and property managers alike. Home Restorer P&G has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau® (BBB). In addition, it holds Owens Corning certifications on single-ply roofs (2" and 3"). It works with architectural shingles, and it is also a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) and a licensed company by the Houston Area Roofing Contractors Association (HARCA).

LV Branding, a reputable Branding and Marketing Agency in Houston, Texas, was in charge of the Communication Strategy and User Experience Design for the Home Restorer P&G's new website.

"We've listened to our client and designed this site to be more useful and easier to navigate. We're excited to bring their customers an improved user experience," said Luis A. Velasquez, Communications Strategist, Branding Specialist, and CEO at LV Branding.

"Some of you will rebuild the ancient ruins; you will restore the foundations laid long ago; you will be called the repairer of broken walls, the restorer of streets where people live." Isaiah 58:12

