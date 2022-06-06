Hain Celestial Announces Partnership With How2Recycle

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN ), a leading organic and natural products company providing consumers with “A Healthier Way of Life™”, announces Hain Celestial’s North America business has joined the How2Recycle® label program. How2Recycle is a U.S.- and Canada-based standardized labeling system that enables companies to clearly communicate how to recycle a package, improving the reliability, completeness and transparency of recyclability claims.



As a manufacturer of health and wellness brands with a shared mission “to Inspire Healthier Living for All,” a core principle is understanding how Hain products and operations impact people and our planet, and how to minimize those impacts. In its 2021 Global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report , Hain publicly committed to improve packaging sustainability and announced two goals. The first goal is adding standardized recycling labels to 100% of Hain products by the end of 2025 in order to provide reliable transparent recycling information for consumers. The second goal is to publish a sustainable packaging strategy by 2023.



“In addition to providing transparent recycling labeling for our North American and U.K. consumers, we want to do our part to prevent recycling contamination by keeping non-recyclable packaging out of recycling bins,” said Executive Vice President Kristy Meringolo, general counsel, corporate secretary, chief compliance officer, and executive sponsor of ESG at Hain Celestial. “As we continue to optimize our packaging portfolio, with a focus on more sustainable packaging, we look forward to partnering with How2Recycle to drive awareness, allowing consumers to make more informed purchasing decisions.”



The partnership with How2Recycle is another important step towards Hain achieving one of its ESG objectives, as well as an opportunity for Hain to further support the objectives of its North American retail partners, many of which encourage the use of How2Recycle labels on packaging. Hain has begun the process of adding How2Recycle labels to Alba Botanica sun care products, and will be expanding the label to additional products over the next three years. Hain Daniels, Hain’s U.K. business, is already using the On-Pack Recycling Label, a similar standardized label to transparently communicate the recyclability of its packaging and meet the labeling standards for its UK retail partners.

Over the past three years, Hain has launched several projects to transition to more sustainable packaging formats by removing unnecessary packaging, increasing the percentage of recycled content for plastic and paper packaging, while reducing the amount of virgin plastic in its portfolio. Hain is simultaneously working to develop its first sustainable packaging strategy by collecting packaging data from its suppliers in order to develop a comprehensive baseline and consolidate that data in order to develop meaningful targets.

“The packaging inventory is a crucial first step for developing a portfolio wide packaging strategy that will enable our teams to make more sustainable packaging decisions,” said Senior Vice President of Research and Development Jeff George. “Our goal over time is to develop more sustainable packaging, without compromising quality and functionality for our consumers.”

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

